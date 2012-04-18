MUMBAI, April 18 Indian jeera futures fell on higher arrivals in the spot market and on lacklustre demand amid projections of a rise in output, analysts said.

* At 4:50 p.m, the most traded jeera May contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.19 percent at 12,140 rupees per 100 kg. The contract has fallen around 30 percent so far this year.

* "There were indications that farmers might reduce supplies to stabilise prices but this hasn't happened and arrivals have started to rise again," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services said.

* Arrivals in spot markets, which had fallen to less than 25,000 bags of 60 kg on Monday, touched 35,000 bags on Tuesday, traders said.

* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera, which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from February. Jeera production is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each, up 38 percent on year.

* In the Unjha spot market, jeera fell 29 rupees to 12,465 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures extended gains for the second straight session on short-covering, although higher supplies from Vietnam kept the upside limited, analysts said.

* The most-traded pepper for May delivery on the NCDEX was 1.35 percent higher at 38,125 rupees per 100 kg. The spice has fallen around 12 percent since March 19.

* Pepper in the Kochi spot market was up 427 rupees at 38,021 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overall fundamental is weak, it's up on short-covering and we may see some correction in next few days," said Hudani from Kotak Commodity Services.

* Vietnam, the world's largest producer of the black spice, is selling pepper to India at $6,400 per tonne, a discount of $1,200 to the spot price in that country, traders said.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures extended gains for the second straight session on short-covering and on buying following the sharp correction in its prices, analysts said.

* The May turmeric contract on the NCDEX was trading up 0.50 percent at 3,590 rupees per 100 kg. The contract last week fell to 3,474 rupees, the lowest level for the second month contract since January 2009.

* " As the prices are near 3-year low, some traders are finding it attractive to buy at this level and this pushed the prices up," said Hudani of Kotak Commodity Services.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

* In the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric rose 10 rupees to 3,300 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)