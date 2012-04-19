MUMBAI, April 19 Indian pepper futures extended their fall for the second day on Thursday, hurt by rising cheaper imports from Vietnam and slack exports, analysts said.

* The most-traded pepper for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.13 percent at 38,200 rupees per 100 kg, after losing 1.02 percent in the previous session.

* Vietnam, the world's largest producer of the black spice, is selling pepper to India at $6,400 per tonne, a discount of $1,200 to the spot price in that country, traders said.

* "The trend is still weak as Indian prices are higher than other countries," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Selling is advised in pepper at 38,000 rupees for a target of 37,300 rupees, said Reddy.

* Pepper in the Kochi spot market was down 159.7 rupees at 37,887.5 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA:

Indian jeera futures edged higher, recovering partially from the previous session's fall, helped by short-covering after the spice shed 15 percent since March, analysts said.

* The most-traded jeera for May delivery on the NCDEX was 0.37 percent higher at 12,120 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The trend is weak as production is higher and arrivals have picked up," said Reddy from JRG Wealth, adding support is placed at 12,020 rupees, while resistance is at 12,250 rupees.

* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera, which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from February. Jeera production is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each, up 38 percent on year.

* Daily arrivals in Unjha, a key spot market in top producing western Gujarat state, fell to less than 35,000 bags of 60 kg each from around 20,000 bags during the same period last year.

* Jeera in Unjha rose 27.7 rupees to 12,522 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC:

Indian turmeric futures edged higher on bargain buying after hitting their lowest level in more than three years last week, analysts and traders said.

* Higher arrivals in the physical market and an estimated increase in output this year capped the upside, they said.

* The May turmeric contract was up 1.22 percent at 3,636 rupees per 100 kg by 3:19 p.m. The contract last week fell to 3,474 rupees, the lowest level for the second month contract since January 2009.

* "In the physical market, demand has been improving due to sharp fall. Stockists are becoming active," said a dealer based in Nizamabad.

* In Nizamabad spot market, turmeric rose 31 rupees to 3,312 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar & Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Aradhana Aravindan)