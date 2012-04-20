MUMBAI, April 20 Indian turmeric futures fell on higher arrivals in the physical market and weak demand from exporters, analysts and traders said.

* "Higher arrivals are putting pressure on prices. Bulk consumers, exporters are not actively buying. They are cautious about the price movement," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* The May turmeric contract was down 0.72 percent at 3,604 rupees per 100 kg by 1:56 p.m. The contract last week fell to 3,474 rupees, the lowest level for the second month contract since January 2009.

* In Nizamabad spot market, turmeric eased 6 rupees to 3,326 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose more than 2 percent, extending gains for another session on Friday, on a lack of supplies after a sharp decline in prices, analyst said.

* The most-active pepper for May delivery on the NCDEX was 1.7 percent higher at 38,790 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 39,200 rupees. The spice has shed 17 percent since March 19.

* "There is some pull back after a sharp decline as producers are not interested in coming to the market," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Resistance is pegged at 39,350 rupees, Reddy said.

* Pepper in the Kochi spot market was down 159.7 rupees at 37,887.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Vietnam, the world's largest producer of the black spice, is selling pepper to India at $6,400 per tonne, a discount of $1,200 to the spot price in Vietnam, traders said.

JEERA

Indian cumin seeds or jeera, futures rose as much as 2 percent on short-covering, supported by declining arrivals amid strong demand from overseas market, analysts said.

* At 2:50 p.m., May jeera on the NCDEX was trading up nearly 1.58 percent at 12,375 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Jeera arrivals have gone down, and as spot prices are trading at higher than future, we are seeing a recovery in future prices," said Reddy with JRG Wealth Management.

* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera, which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from February. Jeera production is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each, up 38 percent on year.

* Daily arrivals in Unjha, a key spot market in top producing western Gujarat state, fell to less than20,000 bags of 60 kg each from around 35,000 bags during the same period last year.

* Jeera in Unjha rose 174 rupees to 12,686 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)