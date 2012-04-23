MUMBAI, April 23 Indian turmeric futures dropped in afternoon trade on Monday on lackluster demand from exporters who awaited a further drop in prices due to high supplies, analysts and traders said.

* "Export and local demand is not picking up because traders are expecting further fall in prices. Many traders have lost money trying catching the bottom price," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* The May turmeric contract was down 0.81 percent at 3,656 rupees per 100 kg by 2:45 p.m.

* Hudani expects the most traded May contract to fall to 3,500 rupees in the short term.

* In the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric improved 41 rupees to 3,362 rupees per 100 kg after falling around 400 rupees so far this month.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell as higher prices of Indian origin pepper in the international market hurt export demand, while increased imports from Vietnam also weighed on sentiment, analyst said.

* The most-active pepper for May delivery on the NCDEX was 1.46 percent lower at 38,810 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The market is quite dull because of higher prices in the overseas market. At the same time local demand is also almost stagnant due to rising temperature," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, Kerala.

* Pepper imports from Vietnam, the top producer, are increasing due to comparatively lower prices, traders said.

* Vietnam, the world's largest producer of the black spice, is selling pepper to India at $6,400 per tonne, a discount of $1,200 to the spot price in Vietnam, traders said.

* Pepper in the Kochi spot market was higher 203 rupees at 38,781 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian cumin seeds, or jeera, futures fell due to profit-taking after prices rose more than 4 percent since last week, while declining arrivals restricted the losses, analysts said.

* May jeera on the NCDEX was trading down 0.36 percent at 12,322.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices may fall by another 50-60 rupees from today's low of 12,255 rupees due to profit-taking," said Hudani.

* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera, which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from February. Jeera production is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each, up 38 percent on year. * Daily arrivals in Unjha, a key spot market in top producing western Gujarat state, fell to less than 20,000 bags of 60 kg each from around 35,000 bags during the same period last year. * Jeera in Unjha fell 64 rupees to 12,639 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)