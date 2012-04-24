MUMBAI, April 24 Indian cumin seeds, or jeera, futures fell nearly 1 percent on Tuesday afternoon on selling by traders who took advantage of last week's rise in prices, though a drop in spot supplies restricted the downside, analysts said.

* At 2 p.m., the most active May jeera on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.80 percent at 12,155 rupees per 100 kg. It had risen more than 4 percent last week.

* "It is expected to trade in a steady range for the next two-three days. In Unjha, supplies have declined to around 25,000 bags," said Sameer Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key spot market in top producing western Gujarat state.

* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera, which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from February. Jeera production is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each, up 38 percent on year.

* Daily arrivals in Unjha fell to around 22,000-25,000 bags of 60 kg each from around 35,000 bags during the same period last year.

* Jeera in Unjha gained 21 rupees to 12,621 rupees per 100 kg on a fall in the spot supplies.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell as high supplies in the local market and subdued demand from buyers h urt appetite.

* Supplies have been higher in the domestic market because of an increase in production after farmers expanded area under cultivation.

* "Trend is weak because production is very high. Supplies are likely to remain strong until the end of this month," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* The May turmeric contract was down 0.67 percent at 3,554 rupees per 100 kg.

* Analyst expects the most traded May contract to take support around 3,500 rupees.

* In the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric fell 25 rupees to 3,320 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

PEPPER

Pepper futures dropped on sluggish exports as higher prices of Indian origin pepper in the international market dampened overseas demand, analyst said.

* Traders, however, do not expect prices to fall below 35,000 rupees per 100 kg because of short supply of the spice in the market. Indian output i s estimated around 43,000 tonnes.

* The most-active pepper for May delivery on the NCDEX was 0.58 percent lower at 37,590 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some selling is there at these levels but in the long run, trend is firm because of dwindling stocks and sort supply," said a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Pepper imports from Vietnam, the top producer, are increasing due to comparatively lower prices, traders said.

* Pepper in the Kochi spot market dropped 663 rupees to 38,020 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)