MUMBAI, April 25 Indian cumin seeds, or jeera, futures rose more than half-a-percent in afternoon trade on Wednesday tracking firm spot prices where a decline in daily supplies attracted buying, analysts and traders said.

* Improved enquiries from overseas buyers at these prices also supported sentiment, they said.

* At 2:15 p.m, the most active May jeera on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.78 percent at 12,237.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Export demand is improving at these prices especially from Bangladesh. Local demand is also expected to remain firm in short term due to wedding season," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* Daily spot supplies declined to 17,000 bags of 60 kg on Wednesday at Unjha, a key spot market in top producing western Gujarat state.

* Traders, however, said supplies have come down to 17,000-20,000 bags in last one week but are still higher than 8,000-10,000 bags a year ago.

* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera, which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from February. Jeera production is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each, up 38 percent on year.

* Jeera in Unjha gained 114 rupees to 12,689 rupees per 100 kg on a fall in the spot supplies.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose due to a squeeze in supplies in the local market as well as from the top producer Vietnam, where farmers held back produce on hopes of better prices, analyst said.

* In India, the third largest producer after Vietnam and Indonesia, output i s estimated lower around 43,000 tonnes due to poor yields and unfavorable weather conditions.

* The most-active pepper for May delivery was 1.30 percent higher at 38,600 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overall, the trend looks firm in pepper because of dwindling stocks and poor supplies from the major producers," said Mittal from Karvy Comtrade.

* Mittal said pepper May contract may touch 43,000 rupees if it breaks the resistance of 40,000 rupees.

* Pepper in the Kochi spot market was almost steady at 38,060 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were lower due to lackluster demand from local and overseas buyers while arrivals from the new crop also weighed.

* Supplies have been higher in the domestic market because of an increase in production after farmers expanded area under cultivation.

* "Prices are likely to consolidate in a range in short term on lack of buying interest due to high fluctuation in prices," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Hudani expects the most active May contract to trade in the range of 3,300-3,850 rupees per 100 kg for a week.

* The May turmeric contract was down 0.17 percent at 3,618 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders are staying away from buying as they are waiting for prices to stabilise in a range.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)