MUMBAI, April 26 Indian cumin seeds, or jeera, futures fell on Thursday afternoon as supplies were higher than expected due to an increase in output, though export demand is seen supporting prices in the short term.

* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each, up 38 percent on year.

* As a result daily spot supplies are 17,000-20,000 bags of 60 kg at Unjha, the main market in Gujarat, down from more than 30,000 bags three week ago but well above 8,000-10,000 bags at this time last year, traders said.

* At 3:21 p.m., the most active May jeera on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.36 percent at 12,310 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Local demand has slipped but any sharp fall is unlikely because export enquiries are good," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader in Unjha.

* He said export demand would likely improve if prices stabilise. India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera.

* In Unjha, spot prices for jeera fell 75 rupees to 12,608 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

* Slack domestic supplies and firm international prices helped lift pepper futures, traders said.

* The most-active pepper for May delivery was 0.36 percent higher at 38,550 rupees per 100 kg.

* "International pepper market is firm because of supply shortage. Supplies are short everywhere and this will keep prices firm," said Manikant Khona, a trader in Kochi, Kerala.

* Pepper output in Vietnam, the world's top producer, is expected to be lower due to bad weather. Production in India is also expected to be lower at around 43,000 tonnes, traders said.

* In Kochi, spot prices were up 209.5 rupees at 38,462.5 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell due to sluggish demand from local and overseas buyers, while supplies have been higher because of an increase in production after farmers expanded area under cultivation.

* "Good crop prospects for the season could weigh on the sentiment. Export demand continues to be subdued keeping prices under pressure in the spot market," Kotak Commodities said in a research note on Thursday.

* The May turmeric contract was down 1.93 percent at 3,562 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders are staying away waiting for prices to stabilise.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)