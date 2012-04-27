MUMBAI, April 27 Indian cumin seeds, or jeera, futures were steady on Friday due to a decline in the daily spot supplies as farmers sat on stocks awaiting some recovery in prices. Export demand also supported the prices, analysts said.

* Daily spot supplies are 17,000-20,000 bags of 60 kg at Unjha, the main market in Gujarat, down from more than 30,000 bags three weeks ago but well above 8,000-10,000 bags at this time last year, traders said.

* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each, up 38 percent on year.

* At 3 p.m, the most active May jeera on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.06 percent at 12,320 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Export demand is good in jeera and is likely to remain firm in the short term because prices are attractive. But any sharp movement is not seen in futures because volumes are very low," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* In Unjha, spot prices for jeera gained 19 rupees to 12,747 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell more than one percent as higher prices of Indian produce in the international market dampened export demand though thin supplies in the local market restricted the losses, traders said.

* The most active pepper for May delivery was 1.38 percent lower at 37,830 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Trend is weak because India is quoting at a premium of around $200 per tonne in the international market hurting export demand," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Pepper output in India is expected to be lower at around 43,000 tonnes, traders said.

* In Kochi, spot prices were up 63 rupees at 38,450 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures slipped as lacklustre overseas demand hurt sentiment while higher-than-expected supplies because of an increase in production after farmers expanded area under cultivation weighed.

* "Exporters are almost out of the market while local traders are buying only hand-to-mouth. Overall, the trend looks weak and the prices may fall further," said Mittal from Karvy Comtrade.

* The May turmeric contract was down 0.28 percent at 3,552 rupees per 100 kg.

* Analysts expect turmeric prices to fall to 3,300-3,200 rupees per 100 kg in short term.

* Traders are staying away waiting for prices to stabilise.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)