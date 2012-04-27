MUMBAI, April 27 Indian cumin seeds, or jeera,
futures were steady on Friday due to a decline in the daily spot
supplies as farmers sat on stocks awaiting some recovery in
prices. Export demand also supported the prices, analysts said.
* Daily spot supplies are 17,000-20,000 bags of 60 kg at
Unjha, the main market in Gujarat, down from more than 30,000
bags three weeks ago but well above 8,000-10,000 bags at this
time last year, traders said.
* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December
and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of
60 kg each, up 38 percent on year.
* At 3 p.m, the most active May jeera on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.06
percent at 12,320 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Export demand is good in jeera and is likely to remain
firm in the short term because prices are attractive. But any
sharp movement is not seen in futures because volumes are very
low," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.
* In Unjha, spot prices for jeera gained 19 rupees to 12,747
rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures fell more than one percent as higher prices
of Indian produce in the international market dampened export
demand though thin supplies in the local market restricted the
losses, traders said.
* The most active pepper for May delivery was 1.38
percent lower at 37,830 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Trend is weak because India is quoting at a premium of
around $200 per tonne in the international market hurting export
demand," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak
Commodities.
* Pepper output in India is expected to be lower at around
43,000 tonnes, traders said.
* In Kochi, spot prices were up 63 rupees at 38,450 rupees
per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures slipped as lacklustre overseas demand hurt
sentiment while higher-than-expected supplies because of an
increase in production after farmers expanded area under
cultivation weighed.
* "Exporters are almost out of the market while local
traders are buying only hand-to-mouth. Overall, the trend looks
weak and the prices may fall further," said Mittal from Karvy
Comtrade.
* The May turmeric contract was down 0.28 percent at
3,552 rupees per 100 kg.
* Analysts expect turmeric prices to fall to 3,300-3,200
rupees per 100 kg in short term.
* Traders are staying away waiting for prices to stabilise.
* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top
producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to
83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)