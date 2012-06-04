MUMBAI, June 4 Indian turmeric futures fell to a new contract low on Monday as traders fretted about sluggish exports and subdued local buying amid higher stocks after a bumper harvest this year.

* Turmeric output this year has risen as farmers expanded area under cultivation due to higher prices.

* At 2:43 p.m., the July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange dropped 2.16 percent to 3,632 rupees per 100 kg after touching a contract low of 3,612 rupees.

* "Exporters have slowed down supplies to overseas buyers because prices have fallen significantly in the domestic market. Every one is waiting for some recovery in prices," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* Prices have slumped more than 30 percent since the end of 2011 in the spot market as the market expects a harvest of 8.5-8.8 million bags of 70 kg each, compared with 6.9-7 million bags last year.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 66 rupees to 3,519 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA SNAPS FALLING STREAK

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures rose after falling for two days on some value buying, supported by a decline in spot supplies, although weak overseas demand capped gains.

* The July contract rose 0.65 percent to 13,062.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "A fall in the spot supplies are supporting prices but demand is not good from exporters," said Arvind Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in the western state of Gujarat.

* Daily arrivals at Unjha have dropped to around 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each from 11,000-12,000 bags in the previous week.

* At Unjha, jeera fell 52 rupees to 13,344 rupees.

PEPPER DROPS

Pepper futures fell on sluggish exports as Indian origin pepper is offered at a high premium in the global market due to higher domestic prices.

* The most active July delivery fell 1.30 percent to 38,320 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Short-term trend looks bearish because exports are weak and local buying is also expected to ease in the rainy season," said a trader from Kochi.

* Indian pepper costs $300 to $400 a tonne more than those from rivals such as Vietnam, Brazil and Indonesia, traders said.

* At Kochi, pepper rose 89 rupees to 38,389 rupees per 100 kg on slack supplies and dwindling stocks. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)