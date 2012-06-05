MUMBAI, June 5 Indian turmeric futures fell to a contract low for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, pressured by bulging stocks after a bumper harvest and sluggish export and domestic demand.

* Buyers are staying away because of expectations for more price declines, said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodity Services. "Trend is bearish in the short term," he said.

* Fresh supplies from the north-eastern state of Assam are piling pressure on prices, traders said.

* At 2:27 p.m., the July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.28 percent at 3,544 rupees per 100 kg, after touching a contract trough of 3,518.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 5 rupees to 3,487.

* Spot prices have slumped more than 30 percent since the end of 2011 in anticipation of a harvest of 8.5-8.8 million bags of 70 kg each, compared with 6.9-7 million bags last year.

* The harvest has been boosted as farmers expanded the area under cultivation lured by higher prices last year, traders said.

JEERA NUDGES UP

Falling spot supplies with the end of the peak arrival season helped lift cumin seed, or jeera, futures. Spot prices, however, were subdued.

* Daily arrivals at Unjha, a major market in the western state of Gujarat, have dropped to around 7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each from 8,000-10,000 bags in the previous week.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* The July contract rose 0.54 percent to 12,962.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies have come down but at the same time demand has also slipped," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader in Unjha. Export enquiries were also lower than expected, he said.

* At Unjha, jeera fell 6 rupees to 13,365 rupees.

PEPPER FALLS

A drop in world prices piled pressure on pepper futures, which have been facing resistance due to high domestic prices.

* The most active July delivery fell 0.43 percent to 38,320 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices have come down in the international market due to a drop in demand. Vietnam has also lowered its prices," said Hudani.

* There have been no takers for Indian origin pepper because domestic prices were about $300 to $400 a tonne costlier than rivals Vietnam and Indonesia, the world's top two producers.

* At Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, pepper fell 97 rupees to 38,320. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)