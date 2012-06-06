MUMBAI, June 6 Indian turmeric futures rose on Wednesday on short covering after falling more than 5 percent in the previous two sessions.

* At 2:20 p.m., the July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 2.95 percent at 3,626 rupees per 100 kg. It touched a contract low of 3,496 in the last session.

* Traders, however, expect selling pressure to re-emerge as a bumper harvest in 2012 has led to higher stocks.

* "A technical pull back is seen in turmeric futures. Prices may touch 3,690 rupees by the end of this week but in medium term trend is still weak," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Spot prices have slumped more than 30 percent since the end of 2011 in anticipation of a harvest of 8.5-8.8 million bags of 70 kg each, compared with 6.9-7 million bags last year.

* Farmers expanded the area under cultivation attracted by higher prices last year, traders said.

JEERA

A drop in domestic supplies at the end of the peak arrival season and some buying at lower levels supported an upside in cumin seed, or jeera, futures.

* Daily arrivals at Unjha, a major market in the western state of Gujarat, have dropped to around 7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each from 8,000-10,000 bags in the previous week.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* The July contract rose 1.82 percent to 13,140 rupees per 100 kg. It had fallen nearly 4 percent since the start of this month to yesterday's close.

* "Prices are steady to firm in spot because of reduced supplies. Buying from local traders and exporters are not that strong," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader in Unjha.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose, supported by dwindling stocks and a squeeze in local supplies, with domestic output is expected to fall this year.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* The most active July delivery rose 1.17 percent to 39,330 rupees per 100 kg.

* Overseas demand remained low due to high domestic prices.

* "Pepper prices in the intraday are expected to trade rangebound as lower stocks in the domestic market might support prices," Angel Commodities said in a research note on Wednesday. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)