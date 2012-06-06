MUMBAI, June 6 Indian turmeric futures rose on
Wednesday on short covering after falling more than 5 percent in
the previous two sessions.
* At 2:20 p.m., the July contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 2.95 percent at 3,626
rupees per 100 kg. It touched a contract low of 3,496 in the
last session.
* Traders, however, expect selling pressure to re-emerge as
a bumper harvest in 2012 has led to higher stocks.
* "A technical pull back is seen in turmeric futures. Prices
may touch 3,690 rupees by the end of this week but in medium
term trend is still weak," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at
JRG Wealth Management.
* Spot prices have slumped more than 30 percent since the
end of 2011 in anticipation of a harvest of 8.5-8.8 million bags
of 70 kg each, compared with 6.9-7 million bags last year.
* Farmers expanded the area under cultivation attracted by
higher prices last year, traders said.
JEERA
A drop in domestic supplies at the end of the peak arrival
season and some buying at lower levels supported an upside in
cumin seed, or jeera, futures.
* Daily arrivals at Unjha, a major market in the western
state of Gujarat, have dropped to around 7,000-8,000 bags of 60
kg each from 8,000-10,000 bags in the previous week.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December
and harvesting starts from February.
* The July contract rose 1.82 percent to 13,140
rupees per 100 kg. It had fallen nearly 4 percent since the
start of this month to yesterday's close.
* "Prices are steady to firm in spot because of reduced
supplies. Buying from local traders and exporters are not that
strong," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader in Unjha.
PEPPER
Pepper futures rose, supported by dwindling stocks and a
squeeze in local supplies, with domestic output is expected to
fall this year.
* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local
pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.
* The most active July delivery rose 1.17 percent to
39,330 rupees per 100 kg.
* Overseas demand remained low due to high domestic prices.
* "Pepper prices in the intraday are expected to trade
rangebound as lower stocks in the domestic market might support
prices," Angel Commodities said in a research note on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)