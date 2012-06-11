MUMBAI, June 11 Pepper futures in India rose for a third consecutive session on Monday afternoon as dwindling stocks and thin supplies in the domestic market triggered buying.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* At 1:56 p.m., the most active July delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.14 percent at 39,955 rupees per 100 kg.

* Analysts, however, said a fall in overseas sales due to higher prices in the global market as compared to other competitors prevented any sharp rise in prices.

* Supplies from other producing countries such as Indonesia and Brazil would start from June end and this could dampen sentiments in near term, said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* At Kochi market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 243.5 rupees to 39,167 rupees.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on expectations that the area under turmeric cultivation would drop this year because of a sharp fall in prices.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and the crop takes about nine months to harvest. Prices have slumped more than 30 percent since the end of December due to a bumper output of 8.5-8.8 million bags of 70 kg each in 2012, up from 6.9-7 million bags the year before.

* "Sowing is expected to start in the next 10-15 days and acreage is likely to fall significantly because prices are not attractive," said Mittal.

* Some traders expect new non-traditional turmeric farmers who had cultivated turmeric last season lured by higher returns would switch to other crops such as maize.

* The July contract was up 0.44 percent at 3,694 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot prices at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, rose 23.5 rupees to 3,511.

JEERA

Tracking bullish cues from the spot market, which was up on a decline in daily arrivals and firm trend in other spices, helped lifting jeera in futures.

* The July jeera, or cumin seed, contract rose 1.51 percent to 13,102.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Although daily arrivals at Unjha, a major market in the western state of Gujarat, have dropped to around 7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each from 8,000-10,000 bags in the previous week, they were well above 3,000-4,000 bags at this time last year.

* Expectations of fresh overseas demand might strengthen prices in the short term, Angel Commodities said in a research note on Monday.

* In the medium to long term prices are likely to witness a bounce back as there are limited stocks with Syria and Turkey, the note added.

* At Unjha, jeera was 45 rupees up at 13,408 in the spot market. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)