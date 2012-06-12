MUMBAI, June 12 Indian turmeric futures fell in afternoon trade on Tuesday as wholesale traders have high inventories and exporters wait for prices to stabilise before shipping.

* However, expectations that the area under turmeric cultivation would drop this year because of a sharp fall in prices restricted the losses.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and the crop takes about nine months to harvest. Prices have slumped more than 30 percent since December due to a bumper output of 8.5 million to 8.8 million bags of 70 kg each in 2012, up from 6.9 million to 7 million bags the year before.

* "Wholesale traders are not active in the market because they are well stocked. Prices may fall further on the progress of monsoon in the key cultivating regions," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* The July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.51 percent at 3,654 rupees per 100 kg at 0842 GMT.

* Turmeric prices are falling continuously and exporters are not shipping as they wait for prices to stabilise.

* Spot prices at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, fell by 47 rupees to 3,479 rupees.

* India's monsoon rainfall was 36 percent below average in the week to June 6, the weather office said on Thursday, after the seasonal rains missed their usual arrival date of June 1 in south India.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell as traders booked profits after prices rose over 2 percent in three successive sessions and a decline in overseas sales also dampened sentiment.

* The most-active July delivery contract on the NCDEX was down 0.20 percent at 40,235 rupees per 100 kg.

* Overseas sales have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is priced higher in the global market compared with others.

* "Exports are almost negligible. As of now Indian pepper is around $600 to $700 per tonne costlier then other origins," said Jojan Malayil, CEO of Bafna Enterprises, an exporter based in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Supplies from other producing countries such as Indonesia and Brazil would start from June.

* In Kochi market, spot pepper rose 169 rupees to 39,558 rupees on thin spot supplies.

* Industry officials estimate about 43,000 tonne to 45,000 tonne of local pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonne last year.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell in afternoon trade on subdued overseas sales though a decline in daily local supplies supported buying at lower levels.

* The July jeera contract fell 0.44 percent to 13,000 rupees per 100 kg.

* Although daily arrivals at Unjha, a major market in the western state of Gujarat, have dropped to about 5,000 bags to 6,000 bags of 60 kg each from 7,000 bags to 9,000 bags in the previous week.

* "Exports are not that strong but local buying is there. Daily supplies have declined to 5,000 bags of 60 kg each at Unjha market. It is likely to drop further in the near term," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* At Unjha, jeera was 45 rupees up at 13,408 rupees in the spot market. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)