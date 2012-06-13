MUMBAI, June 13 Jeera, or cumin seed, futures were up in Wedesday afternoon trade on a fall in daily spot supplies and lower-level buying, aided by hopes of fresh export enquiries, traders said.

* Fresh export enquiries are expected because of lower inventories with other producing countries such as Syria and Turkey, said an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* At 0851 GMT, the July jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.59 percent at 13,170 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily arrivals at Unjha, a major market in the western state of Gujarat, have dropped to about 5,000-6,000 bags of 60 kg each from 7,000-9,000 bags in the previous week.

* "Arrivals are drying up because the peak season has already ended. Supplies in coming weeks are expected to remain steady to low but demand from local and overseas buyers could increase," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha.

* At Unjha, spot jeera was up 75.5 rupees at 13,483 rupees.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures gained due to a decline in spot supplies and on expectations of a drop in area under cultivation following a sharp fall in prices.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and the crop takes about nine months to harvest.

* "Sentiments have firmed up on hopes of a likely drop in sowing area. Farmers have seen very poor prices this year and this would discourage them from sowing," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* The July contract on the NCDEX was up 0.66 percent at 3,680 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot prices at Nizamabad dropped 8 rupees to 3,481 rupees. Prices have slumped more than 30 percent since December due to a bumper output in 2012.

* India's monsoon rainfall was 36 percent below average in the week to June 6, the weather office said on Thursday, after the seasonal rains missed their usual arrival date of June 1 in south India.

PEPPER

Pepper futures edged down as a drop in overseas sales was offset by slack domestic supplies and dwindling stocks.

* The most-active July delivery contract on the NCDEX was down 0.15 percent at 40,250 rupees per 100 kg.

* Overseas sales have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is priced higher in the global market compared with other suppliers.

* Supplies from producing countries such as Indonesia and Brazil would start arriving by end-June.

* Analysts expect pepper futures to gain by the end of the session on lower stocks.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 137 rupees to 39,700 rupees.

* Industry officials estimate local pepper output in 2012 at 43,000-45,000 tonnes, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)