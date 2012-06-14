MUMBAI, June 14 Jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged down on Thursday as traders sold at every rise, fretting weak exports could further pull down prices, analysts said.

* Fresh export enquiries have been weak as overseas buyers wait for prices to stabilise though some analysts expect overseas demand to improve in coming weeks because of lower inventories with other producing countries such as Syria and Turkey.

* The July jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.15 percent lower at 13,172.5 rupees per 100 kg. It had gained nearly 1 percent in the previous session.

* "Exports are weak but supplies are coming down and this is restricting any sharp gains in prices," said a trader from Unjha, a major market in the western state of Gujarat.

* Daily arrivals at Unjha have dropped to about 5,000-6,000 bags of 60 kg each from 7,000-9,000 bags in the previous week.

* At Unjha, spot jeera ended 49 rupees up at 13,525 rupees.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended down following a weak spot market due to mounting stocks, though expectations of a drop in area under cultivation following a sharp fall in prices restricted losses.

* The July contract on the NCDEX ended 0.33 percent down at 3,666 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies coming to the market are not consumed completely. Farmers try to clear off their stocks before the beginning of the sowing season," said C.P. Krishnan, director at Geojit Comtrade.

* Spot prices at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, dropped 17 rupees to 3,462 rupees. Prices have slumped more than 30 percent since December due to a bumper output in 2012.

* Krishnan expects prices to drop to 3,200 rupees per 100 kg in the near term.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and the crop takes about nine months to harvest.

* India's crucial monsoon rains were 50 percent below average in the week to June 13, the weather office said on Thursday, a second week of scant rain and confirmation the four-month season has got off to a slow start.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended almost steady due to a squeeze in daily supplies and lower stocks, but a drop in overseas sales weihged on sentiment.

* The most-active July delivery contract on the NCDEX ended steady at 40,590 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Market is very tight supplied because of lower output but weakness in exports is not allowing prices to gain," said Krishnan.

* Overseas sales have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is priced higher in the global market compared with other suppliers.

* Supplies from producing countries such as Indonesia and Brazil would start arriving by end-June.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 137 rupees to 39,722 rupees.

* Industry officials estimate local pepper output in 2012 at 43,000-45,000 tonnes, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)