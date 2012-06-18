MUMBAI, June 18 Pepper futures dropped in afternoon trade on Monday as traders fretted over weakening exports because of high priced Indian-origin pepper in the global market.

Hopes of fresh supplies from Indonesia and Brazil by end-June also weighed on sentiment, traders said.

* At 0856 GMT, the most-active July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.83 percent to 39,870 rupees per 100 kg.

* Overseas sales have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is offered at a premium of around $300-$400 per tonne compared to other suppliers in the oveseas market.

* "Demand is weak from both local and overseas buyers because of higher prices," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Reddy said if the July contract breaks the 39,500 level, it may fall to 39,100 rupees in a day or two.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 316 rupees to 39,379 rupees.

* However, thin supplies and dwindling stocks are expected to arrest any sharp fall in prices.

* Industry officials estimate local pepper output in 2012 at 43,000-45,000 tonnes, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on mounting stocks, higher-than-expected spot supplies and slack export demand.

* The July contract on the NCDEX was 1.70 percent lower at 3,826 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies have been around 4,000-5,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh as compared to 2,000 bags in the same period a year ago.

* "Daily supplies are still higher than required. Exporters are also not that active and are buying only hand-to-mouth," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad.

* Spot price at Nizamabad was almost steady at 3,501 rupees.

* However, expectations of a drop in area under cultivation following a sharp fall in prices could support prices at lower levels.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* India's crucial monsoon rains were 50 percent below average in the week to June 13, the weather office said on Thursday, a second week of scant rain and confirmation the four-month season has got off to a slow start.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on tepid demand from local and overseas buyers, mirroring the downtrend in other spices. However, a decline in local supplies as the arrival season draws to a close restricted losses.

* The July jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 0.21 percent to 13,237.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, spot jeera edged down 5 rupees to 13,562 rupees.

* Daily arrivals at Unjha have dropped to about 5,000 to 6,000 bags of 60 kg each from 7,000 to 9,000 bags in the previous week.

* "Prices may remain weak-to-rangebound because demand is sluggish but restricted supplies are supporting buying at lower levels," said Jayesh Kumar Patel, a trader from Unjha, a major market in the western state of Gujarat.

* Fresh export enquiries have been weak as overseas buyers wait for prices to stabilise, but some analysts expect overseas demand to improve in coming weeks due to lower inventories in other producers such as Syria and Turkey. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)