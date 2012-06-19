MUMBAI, June 19 Turmeric futures reversed earlier losses in afternoon trade on Tuesday as traders chose to buy at lower levels on expectations of lower sowing this season due to a sharp fall in prices.

* Farmers are expected to cut the area under turmeric this season because prices have fallen more than 30 percent since the start of the year.

* The July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.04 percent higher at 3,890 rupees per 100 kg. It fell one percent on Monday.

* "Many new farmers who grew turmeric last year will switch to some other crop, while traditional turmeric growers will cut area," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* India's annual monsoon rains have covered almost half the country, showing signs of a pickup after falling short in the first 15 days of the season, weather officials said on Monday.

* Turmeric supplies have been about 4,000 bags to 5,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market as compared to 2,000 bags daily in the same period a year ago.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were higher as lower output and dwindling stocks triggered buying.

* The most-active July contract on the NCDEX was up 0.53 percent to 40,105 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are expected to remain range-bound in the short term. Supplies are less and at the same time exports have also dropped because of high domestic prices," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is offered at a premium of around $300-$400 per tonne compared to other suppliers.

* At Kochi, spot pepper gained 123 rupees to 39,460 rupees.

* Industry officials estimate local pepper output in 2012 at about 43,000 tonnes to 45,000 tonnes, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell following weak cues from the spot market while sluggish export demand weighed on sentiment. However, a decline in local supplies as the arrival season draws to a close limited the fall in prices.

* The July jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 0.53 percent to 13,150 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a major market in the western state of Gujarat, spot jeera fell 27 rupees to 13,554 rupees.

* Daily arrivals at Unjha have dropped to about 5,000 to 6,000 bags of 60 kg each from 7,000 to 9,000 in the previous week.

* Kotak Commodities sees the July jeera contract getting support at 13,050-12,900 rupees per 100 kg.

* Fresh export enquiries have been weak as overseas buyers wait for prices to stabilise, but some analysts expect demand to improve in the coming weeks due to lower inventories in other producers such as Syria and Turkey. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)