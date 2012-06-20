MUMBAI, June 20 Turmeric futures in India
dropped more than 1 percent on Wednesday, weighed by sluggish
overseas sales and mounting stocks with farmers and traders.
* Carry-forward stocks have been higher because of a bumper
crop last year after farmers significantly expanded area under
cultivation.
* At 0915 GMT, the July contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.73 percent lower at
3,860 rupees per 100 kg.
* Lack of procurement by the Tamil Nadu state agencies from
the spot market as farmers were reluctant to sell at 4,000
rupees per 100 kg, also weighed on sentiment, two analysts said.
* "Domestic supplies are declining and are expected to fall
further, but it's not supporting prices as exports are sluggish
and procurement from state agencies is poor due to unattractive
prices," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.
* However, this year farmers are expected to cut area under
turmeric because prices have fallen more than 30 percent since
the start of the year.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric edged up 7 rupees to 3,511 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes
about nine months to harvest.
* India's annual monsoon rains have covered almost half the
country, showing signs of a pick-up after falling short in the
first 15 days of the season, weather officials said on Monday.
PEPPER
Pepper futures edged up due to meagre domestic supply amid
dwindling stocks, but weak exports kept the upside limited.
* The most-active July contract on the NCDEX was up
0.21 percent at 40,535 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Lower stocks in the exchange warehouse can support the
bulls. It is expected to extend gains by end of session," said
Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper gained 179
rupees to 39,721 rupees.
* Industry officials estimate local pepper output in 2012 at
about 43,000-45,000 tonnes, as against 49,000 tonnes last year.
* However, exports have been poor because Indian-origin
pepper is being offered at a premium of around $300-$400 per
tonne compared to other suppliers.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on profit-taking triggered
by lacklustre export demand, but losses were checked by a
decline in local supplies as the arrival season has ended.
* The July jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 0.93
percent to 13,525 rupees per 100 kg. It had risen more than 3
percent in the last session.
* Fresh export enquiries have been weak as overseas buyers
wait for prices to stabilise, but some analysts expect demand to
improve in the coming weeks due to lower inventories in other
producers such as Syria and Turkey.
* "There are no fresh export cues for Indian-origin jeera as
of now, but domestic buying is good because supplies are weak,"
said Mittal from Karvy Comtrade.
* Daily arrivals at Unjha have dropped to about 5,000-6,000
bags of 60 kg each from 7,000-9,000 bags since the second week
of June.
* At Unjha, a major market in the western state of Gujarat,
spot jeera gained 135 rupees to 13,770 rupees on thin supplies.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)