MUMBAI, June 21 Pepper futures in India rose on
Thursday mirroring the uptrend in the spot market where demand
was good from local traders amid limited supplies and lower
stocks.
* At 0837 GMT, the most-active July contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.70 percent
at 41,015 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Stock position has been weak because of lower output.
Prices should have moved upward but a drop in the overseas sales
is hurting sentiment," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi,
a key market in Kerala.
* At Kochi, spot pepper gained 303 rupees to hit 40,066
rupees.
* Industry officials estimate local pepper output in 2012 at
about 43,000-45,000 tonnes, as against 49,000 tonnes last year.
* However, exports have been poor because Indian-origin
pepper is being offered at a premium of around $300-$400 per
tonne compared to other suppliers.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell in afternoon trade due to a decline in
local and overseas sales amid mounting stocks with farmers and
traders.
* Carry-forward stocks have been higher because of a bumper
crop last year after farmers significantly expanded the area
under cultivation.
* The July contract on the NCDEX was 0.47 percent
lower at 3,848 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Traders are reluctant to buy because of high stocks.
Prices may come down by another 200 rupees in short term due to
absence of buying support," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* However, farmers are expected to cut the area under
turmeric cultivation as prices of the commodity have fallen more
than 30 percent since the start of the year.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 20.5 rupees to 3,848
rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes
about nine months to harvest.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures were lower on sluggish exports
but a drop in domestic supplies coinciding the end of the
arrival season restricted the losses.
* The July jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 0.18
percent to 13,540 rupees per 100 kg.
* Fresh export enquiries have been weak as overseas buyers
wait for prices to stabilise, but some analysts expect demand to
improve in the coming weeks due to lower inventories in other
producers such as Syria and Turkey.
* Karvy Comtrade said in a research note that it expects
jeera prices to recover on bargain buying amid thin supplies.
* Daily arrivals at Unjha, a major market in the western
state of Gujarat, have dropped to about 6,000-7,000 bags of 60
kg each.
* At Unjha, spot jeera fell 28 rupees to 13,703 rupees.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)