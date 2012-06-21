MUMBAI, June 21 Pepper futures in India rose on Thursday mirroring the uptrend in the spot market where demand was good from local traders amid limited supplies and lower stocks.

* At 0837 GMT, the most-active July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.70 percent at 41,015 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Stock position has been weak because of lower output. Prices should have moved upward but a drop in the overseas sales is hurting sentiment," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* At Kochi, spot pepper gained 303 rupees to hit 40,066 rupees.

* Industry officials estimate local pepper output in 2012 at about 43,000-45,000 tonnes, as against 49,000 tonnes last year.

* However, exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is being offered at a premium of around $300-$400 per tonne compared to other suppliers.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell in afternoon trade due to a decline in local and overseas sales amid mounting stocks with farmers and traders.

* Carry-forward stocks have been higher because of a bumper crop last year after farmers significantly expanded the area under cultivation.

* The July contract on the NCDEX was 0.47 percent lower at 3,848 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Traders are reluctant to buy because of high stocks. Prices may come down by another 200 rupees in short term due to absence of buying support," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* However, farmers are expected to cut the area under turmeric cultivation as prices of the commodity have fallen more than 30 percent since the start of the year.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 20.5 rupees to 3,848 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures were lower on sluggish exports but a drop in domestic supplies coinciding the end of the arrival season restricted the losses.

* The July jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 0.18 percent to 13,540 rupees per 100 kg.

* Fresh export enquiries have been weak as overseas buyers wait for prices to stabilise, but some analysts expect demand to improve in the coming weeks due to lower inventories in other producers such as Syria and Turkey.

* Karvy Comtrade said in a research note that it expects jeera prices to recover on bargain buying amid thin supplies.

* Daily arrivals at Unjha, a major market in the western state of Gujarat, have dropped to about 6,000-7,000 bags of 60 kg each.

* At Unjha, spot jeera fell 28 rupees to 13,703 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)