MUMBAI, June 22 Pepper futures in India were up
on Friday on a squeeze in daily supplies and dwindling stocks
but sluggish overseas sales due to high-priced Indian produce
capped the gains.
* At 0920 GMT, the most-active July contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.20 percent
at 40,900 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Poor stock position and a pickup in demand at the spot
market supported the upside in pepper futures. The July contract
may test resistance at 41,100 rupees," Chowda Reddy, senior
analyst at JRG Wealth Management, said.
* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper gained 82
rupees to 40,032 rupees.
* Industry officials estimate local pepper output in 2012 at
about 43,000-45,000 tonnes, as against 49,000 tonnes last year.
* However, exports have been poor because Indian-origin
pepper is being offered at a premium of around $300-$400 per
tonne compared to other suppliers.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to increased supplies
in the domestic market while weak exports also weighed.
* The July jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 0.41
percent to 13,415 rupees per 100 kg.
* Daily arrivals at Unjha, a major market in the western
state of Gujarat, rose to 8,500 bags of 60 kg each on Friday as
compared to about 6,000-7,000 bags of 60 kg on rest of the days
this week.
* "A sudden rise in domestic supplies in the lean season
dampened buying," Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, said.
* At Unjha, spot jeera fell 28 rupees to 13,703 rupees.
* Fresh export enquiries have been weak as overseas buyers
wait for prices to stabilize, but some analysts expect demand to
improve in the coming weeks due to lower inventories in other
producers such as Syria and Turkey.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose due to expectation of lower sowing
this season following a sharp fall in prices, aided also by a
delay in monsoon rains, which could impact sowing operations.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes
about nine months to harvest.
* The July contract on the NCDEX was 2.32 percent
higher at 3,972 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Total area under turmeric cultivation is expected to fall
significantly this season because of unattractive prices," said
a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Farmers are expected to cut the area under turmeric
cultivation as prices of the commodity have fallen more than 30
percent since the start of the year.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 25 rupees to 3,501 rupees
per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)