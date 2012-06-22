MUMBAI, June 22 Pepper futures in India were up on Friday on a squeeze in daily supplies and dwindling stocks but sluggish overseas sales due to high-priced Indian produce capped the gains.

* At 0920 GMT, the most-active July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.20 percent at 40,900 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Poor stock position and a pickup in demand at the spot market supported the upside in pepper futures. The July contract may test resistance at 41,100 rupees," Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management, said.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper gained 82 rupees to 40,032 rupees.

* Industry officials estimate local pepper output in 2012 at about 43,000-45,000 tonnes, as against 49,000 tonnes last year.

* However, exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is being offered at a premium of around $300-$400 per tonne compared to other suppliers.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to increased supplies in the domestic market while weak exports also weighed.

* The July jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 0.41 percent to 13,415 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily arrivals at Unjha, a major market in the western state of Gujarat, rose to 8,500 bags of 60 kg each on Friday as compared to about 6,000-7,000 bags of 60 kg on rest of the days this week.

* "A sudden rise in domestic supplies in the lean season dampened buying," Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, said.

* At Unjha, spot jeera fell 28 rupees to 13,703 rupees.

* Fresh export enquiries have been weak as overseas buyers wait for prices to stabilize, but some analysts expect demand to improve in the coming weeks due to lower inventories in other producers such as Syria and Turkey.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose due to expectation of lower sowing this season following a sharp fall in prices, aided also by a delay in monsoon rains, which could impact sowing operations.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* The July contract on the NCDEX was 2.32 percent higher at 3,972 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Total area under turmeric cultivation is expected to fall significantly this season because of unattractive prices," said a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Farmers are expected to cut the area under turmeric cultivation as prices of the commodity have fallen more than 30 percent since the start of the year.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 25 rupees to 3,501 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)