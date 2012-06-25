MUMBAI, June 25 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures were up in afternoon trade on Monday as the market
fretted over scanty rains in Gujarat state, the country's
leading producer, while positive cues from the local market also
aided buying.
* Jeera is a winter crop, planting for which starts from
October, and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land
for sowing.
* India's crucial monsoon rains are still expected to be
average in 2012, the weather office said on Friday, helping to
allay concerns over farm output triggered by sparse rainfall in
the last few weeks.
* "Weather concern is boosting sentiment in jeera. If rains
remained deficient, it may impact the yield of the crop," said
Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* At 0913 GMT, the July jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 2.15 percent to
13,770 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot traders reported fresh export enquiries for
Indian-origin jeera from buyers in Singapore and Dubai.
* At Unjha, spot jeera rose 155 rupees to 13,830 rupees.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose for a fourth straight session on
expectations of lower sowing this season following a sharp fall
in prices. A delay in the monsoon, which could impact sowing
operations, also supported prices.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes
about nine months to harvest.
* The July contract on the NCDEX was 3.25 percent
higher at 4,126 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Stockists are buying from the market on hopes of a price
rise in the long term. There is good demand for superior quality
turmeric from local buyers," said Hudani.
* Farmers are expected to cut the area under turmeric
cultivation as prices of the commodity have fallen more than 30
percent since the start of the year.
* At Nizamabad,a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric
jumped 92 rupees to 3,616 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures fell as traders chose to book profits on
recent gains triggered by weak overseas demand due to
high-priced Indian produce, but a squeeze in daily supplies and
dwindling stocks restricted the losses.
* The most-active July contract on the NCDEX was
down 0.22 percent at 41,250 rupees per 100 kg. It had risen more
than 1 percent in the last trading session.
* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is
being offered at a premium of around $300-$400 per tonne
compared to other suppliers.
* "Prices in spot market are firm because supplies are very
thin but some profit-taking is seen in futures. Prices are
expected to trade in a range in the short term," said Manikant
Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* At Kochi, spot pepper gained 78 rupees to 40,425 rupees on
slack supplies.
* Industry officials estimate local pepper output in 2012 at
about 43,000-45,000 tonnes, as against 49,000 tonnes last year.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair; Editing
by Sunil Nair)