MUMBAI, June 25 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures were up in afternoon trade on Monday as the market fretted over scanty rains in Gujarat state, the country's leading producer, while positive cues from the local market also aided buying.

* Jeera is a winter crop, planting for which starts from October, and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land for sowing.

* India's crucial monsoon rains are still expected to be average in 2012, the weather office said on Friday, helping to allay concerns over farm output triggered by sparse rainfall in the last few weeks.

* "Weather concern is boosting sentiment in jeera. If rains remained deficient, it may impact the yield of the crop," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* At 0913 GMT, the July jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 2.15 percent to 13,770 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot traders reported fresh export enquiries for Indian-origin jeera from buyers in Singapore and Dubai.

* At Unjha, spot jeera rose 155 rupees to 13,830 rupees.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose for a fourth straight session on expectations of lower sowing this season following a sharp fall in prices. A delay in the monsoon, which could impact sowing operations, also supported prices.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* The July contract on the NCDEX was 3.25 percent higher at 4,126 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Stockists are buying from the market on hopes of a price rise in the long term. There is good demand for superior quality turmeric from local buyers," said Hudani.

* Farmers are expected to cut the area under turmeric cultivation as prices of the commodity have fallen more than 30 percent since the start of the year.

* At Nizamabad,a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric jumped 92 rupees to 3,616 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell as traders chose to book profits on recent gains triggered by weak overseas demand due to high-priced Indian produce, but a squeeze in daily supplies and dwindling stocks restricted the losses.

* The most-active July contract on the NCDEX was down 0.22 percent at 41,250 rupees per 100 kg. It had risen more than 1 percent in the last trading session.

* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is being offered at a premium of around $300-$400 per tonne compared to other suppliers.

* "Prices in spot market are firm because supplies are very thin but some profit-taking is seen in futures. Prices are expected to trade in a range in the short term," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* At Kochi, spot pepper gained 78 rupees to 40,425 rupees on slack supplies.

* Industry officials estimate local pepper output in 2012 at about 43,000-45,000 tonnes, as against 49,000 tonnes last year.

