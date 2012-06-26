MUMBAI, June 26 Turmeric futures in India rose in afternoon trade on Tuesday due to a likely drop in the area under cultivation this season following a sharp fall in prices.

* A delay in the monsoon, which could impact sowing operations, also aided the upside.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* At 0935 GMT, the July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.06 percent at 4,192 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Sowing operations have not yet started at many places because of poor prices and lack of rainfall," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* Farmers are expected to cut the area under turmeric cultivation as prices of the commodity have fallen more than 30 percent since the start of the year.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric gained 34 rupees to 3,653 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures were slightly up due to a slowdown in daily spot supplies amid some improvement in domestic and overseas buying.

* Lack of rains in Gujarat state, the leading producer, also supported the sentiment. Jeera is a winter crop, planting for which starts from October, and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land for sowing.

* "Some fresh local and export enquiries have come in the market. Daily supplies have dropped and are likely to slow down further," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* The July jeera contract on the NCDEX rose 0.18 percent to 13,805 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot traders reported fresh export enquiries for Indian-origin jeera from buyers in Singapore and Dubai.

* At Unjha, spot jeera rose 68 rupees to 14,000 rupees.

* India's crucial monsoon rains are still expected to be average in 2012, the weather office said on Friday, helping to allay concerns over farm output triggered by sparse rainfall in the last few weeks.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell on subdued exports but slack spot supplies and dwindling stocks supported prices at lower levels.

* The most-active July contract on the NCDEX was down 0.09 percent at 41,060 rupees per 100 kg.

* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is being offered at a premium compared to other suppliers.

* "Exports are weak but at the same time overall supply position is very thin. In India, stocks are negligible and this is expected to encourage buying at every dips," said Mittal.

* At Kochi, an important market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 45 rupees to 40,390 rupees.

* Industry officials estimate local pepper output in 2012 at about 43,000-45,000 tonnes, as against 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)