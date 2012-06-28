MUMBAI, June 28 Turmeric futures in India
snapped a six-day rising streak on Thursday afternoon as traders
booked profits, taking advantage of the recent jump in prices,
while mounting inventories also weighed on sentiment.
* At 0959 GMT, the July contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 2.04 percent at
4,216 rupees per 100 kg. It has risen more than 8 percent since
the close of June 21.
* "Profit-taking is pulling down prices. Selling pressure
may continue at higher levels and prices may fall to 4,100
rupees in the near term," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at
Kotak Commodities.
* Turmeric acreage in India, the world's biggest producer
and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to fall 30 percent
this season, reducing exports in 2013/14 even though total
overseas sales are still expected to be above average.
* A slow start to the June-September monsoon rains could
delay turmeric sowing, pushing up prices. It is planted between
June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot price
rose 66.5 rupees to 3,682 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on fresh export
enquiries amid slack domestic supplies and on the slow progress
of monsoon.
* Jeera is a winter crop, planting for which starts from
October, and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land
for sowing.
* The July jeera contract on the NCDEX gained 0.53
percent to 13,772.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* "There are concerns about the slow progress of rains in
the major growing state. Though planting for jeera starts in
October-November but lesser rains could impact the yields," said
Hudani.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera gained 32
rupees to 13,990 rupees.
* India's crucial monsoon rains were 18 percent below
average in the week to June 27, the weather office said on its
website on Thursday, reflecting a lull phase over
oilseed-growing areas of central India.
PEPPER
Pepper futures fell due to weak overseas sales on higher
prices, but thin supplies on the back of lower output restricted
the downside.
* The most-active July contract on the NCDEX was
down 0.73 percent at 40,815 rupees per 100 kg.
* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is
being offered at a premium compared to other suppliers.
* "It is expected to trade sideways on account of limited
arrivals coupled with steady offtakes. Fresh arrivals from the
Indonesia and Malaysia might cap sharp gains in the short term,"
Angel Commodities wrote in a note on Thursday.
* In Kochi, an important market in Kerala, spot pepper fell
14 rupees to 40,376 rupees.
* Industry officials estimate local pepper output in 2012 at
about 43,000-45,000 tonnes, as against 49,000 tonnes last year.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)