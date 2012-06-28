MUMBAI, June 28 Turmeric futures in India snapped a six-day rising streak on Thursday afternoon as traders booked profits, taking advantage of the recent jump in prices, while mounting inventories also weighed on sentiment.

* At 0959 GMT, the July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 2.04 percent at 4,216 rupees per 100 kg. It has risen more than 8 percent since the close of June 21.

* "Profit-taking is pulling down prices. Selling pressure may continue at higher levels and prices may fall to 4,100 rupees in the near term," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Turmeric acreage in India, the world's biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to fall 30 percent this season, reducing exports in 2013/14 even though total overseas sales are still expected to be above average.

* A slow start to the June-September monsoon rains could delay turmeric sowing, pushing up prices. It is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot price rose 66.5 rupees to 3,682 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on fresh export enquiries amid slack domestic supplies and on the slow progress of monsoon.

* Jeera is a winter crop, planting for which starts from October, and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land for sowing.

* The July jeera contract on the NCDEX gained 0.53 percent to 13,772.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "There are concerns about the slow progress of rains in the major growing state. Though planting for jeera starts in October-November but lesser rains could impact the yields," said Hudani.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera gained 32 rupees to 13,990 rupees.

* India's crucial monsoon rains were 18 percent below average in the week to June 27, the weather office said on its website on Thursday, reflecting a lull phase over oilseed-growing areas of central India.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell due to weak overseas sales on higher prices, but thin supplies on the back of lower output restricted the downside.

* The most-active July contract on the NCDEX was down 0.73 percent at 40,815 rupees per 100 kg.

* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is being offered at a premium compared to other suppliers.

* "It is expected to trade sideways on account of limited arrivals coupled with steady offtakes. Fresh arrivals from the Indonesia and Malaysia might cap sharp gains in the short term," Angel Commodities wrote in a note on Thursday.

* In Kochi, an important market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 14 rupees to 40,376 rupees.

* Industry officials estimate local pepper output in 2012 at about 43,000-45,000 tonnes, as against 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)