MUMBAI, June 29 Turmeric futures in India fell close to their 4 percent lowest permissible intra-day limit on Friday on profit-booking triggered by an increase in spot supplies.

* At 0911 GMT, the July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 3.98 percent at 4,054 rupees per 100 kg. It has risen nearly 14 percent since the start of the month.

* "Farmers increased domestic supplies after recent gain in prices. In the intra-day trade prices may fall further but expectations of lower sowing are seen supporting prices in longer run," said C.P. Krishnan, a director at Geojit Comtrade.

* Turmeric acreage in India, the world's biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to fall 30 percent this season, reducing exports in 2013/14 even though total overseas sales are still expected to be above average.

* A slow start to the June-September monsoon rains could delay turmeric sowing, pushing up prices. Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot price was almost steady at 3,687 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell tracking weak cues from spot market where demand from local and overseas buyers was subdued, though a slow progress of monsoon restricted the downside.

* Jeera is a winter crop, whose planting starts from October, and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land for sowing.

* The July jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 1.60 percent to 13,515 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Trading activities were subdued today as exporters stayed on sideline waiting for some dip in prices," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha,a key market in Gujarat.

* At Unjha, spot jeera fell 31 rupees to 13,959 rupees.

* India's crucial monsoon rains were below average last week and failed to cover as much of the country as they should have, the weather office said on its website, fanning concerns about output of crops despite reassurances from weather officials.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were up owing to thin supplies on the back of lower output and dwindling stocks but sluggish export demand for higher priced Indian-origin pepper dampened overseas enquiries.

* The most-active July contract on the NCDEX was up 0.49 percent at 40,960 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Lackluster supplies are supporting buying in pepper. Also there are concerns about weather that may impact the yield of the crop," said Krishnan.

* In Kochi, an important market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 122 rupees to 40,095 rupees.

* Industry officials estimate local pepper output in 2012 at about 43,000-45,000 tonnes, as against 49,000 tonnes last year.

* Overseas sales have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is being offered at a premium compared to other suppliers. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)