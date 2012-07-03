MUMBAI, July 3 Turmeric futures in India fell by
more than 1 percent on Tuesday on imposition of additional
margin by the exchange.
* India's National Commodity Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)
has imposed a 20 percent additional margin on the long and short
side of turmeric contracts, effective Friday.
* The margin will be applicable to all current and
yet-to-be-launched contracts of turmeric.
* "Overall fundamentals are bullish. However, NCDEX's
circular has created a panic selling. We expect it to rise
again," said Shikha Mittal, analyst with Karvy Comtrade.
* Turmeric acreage in India, the world's biggest producer
and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to fall 30 percent
this season, reducing exports in 2013-14 even though total
overseas sales are still expected to be above average.
* At 0854 GMT, the August contract on NCDEX was down
1.75 percent at 4,166 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric rose 23 rupees to
3,727 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures fell on lower export demand though slack
supplies and dwindling stocks limit the downtrend.
* The most-active July contract on the NCDEX was
down 0.49 percent at 40,800 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Export demand is weak due to higher selling by Vietnam,
which drag the prices down," Mittal said.
* Overseas sales have been poor because Indian-origin pepper
is being offered at a premium compared to other suppliers.
* In Kochi, an important market in Kerala, spot pepper fell
70 rupees to 40,213 rupees on weak export enquiries.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged lower on expected
fall in overseas demand from Gulf countries during the
approaching ramadan festival.
* The July jeera contract on the NCDEX was trading
down 0.82 percent to 13,537 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Most labours will go on leave during ramadan festival and
the demand for jeera is expected to fall at that time," said
Mittal from Karvy Comtrade.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 50
rupees to 13,996 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)