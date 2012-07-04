(Corrects attribution in paragraph 5)

MUMBAI, July 4 Turmeric futures in India gained on Wednesday as farmers in the major growing regions are expected to cut the area under cultivation because of unattractive prices.

* Concerns over slow progress of rains that could push back sowing operations also aided buying.

* Turmeric acreage in India, the world's biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to fall 30 percent this season, reducing exports in 2013/14 even though total overseas sales are still expected to be above average.

* At 0739 GMT, the August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.15 percent at 4,218 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Sowing is very slow in the absence of rains. A delay in rains could push back sowing in the major cultivating regions," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric was trading 31 rupees higher at 3,760 rupees per 100 kg.

* A slow start to the June-September monsoon rains could delay turmeric sowing, pushing up prices. Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* The rains, which provide the main source of water for 55 percent of India's arable land, were 31 percent below average from June 1 to July 2, losing even more pace in the past week after being 23 percent below average to June 27.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were up due to subdued rains that could hurt the growth of the crop and on hopes of a pickup in demand ahead of the festive season amid thin domestic supplies.

* In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states in the country, the crop is harvested from December to February.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX was up 0.44 percent at 41,300 rupees per 100 kg.

* "It's a bright sunny day here. The progress of monsoon rains are very slow and if such situation continues for another 10-15 days then prices of pepper can shoot up," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, an important market in Kerala.

* In Kochi, spot pepper rose 52.5 rupees to 40,250 rupees.

* However, weak overseas sales restricted the uptrend. Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is being offered at a premium compared to other suppliers.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to a decline in the daily spot supplies and on domestic demand.

* Subdued rains in Gujarat state, the leading producer also supported the upside in the spice.

* Jeera is a winter crop, whose planting starts from October, and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land for sowing.

* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX rose 1.88 percent to 14,227.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "There is good demand in the spot market from local buyers but supplies are weak and this is pushing prices up," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 77 rupees to 14,078 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)