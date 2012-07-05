MUMBAI, July 5 Turmeric futures in India rose for a second straight session on Thursday on expectation of a drop in the sowing area in the major growing regions because of unattractive prices.

* Market participants also fretted over the slow progress of rains that could push back sowing operations.

* Turmeric acreage in India, the world's biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to fall 30 percent this season, reducing exports in 2013/14 even though total overseas sales are still expected to be above average.

* At 0924 GMT, the August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 2.09 percent at 4,296 rupees per 100 kg.

* "It is expected to extend gains because of deficit rains and estimates of lower production," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric was trading 43 rupees higher at 3,811 rupees per 100 kg.

* A slow start to the June-September monsoon rains could delay turmeric sowing, pushing up prices. Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* Reddy expects the August contract to test resistance at 4,360 rupees.

* The rains, which provide the main source of water for 55 percent of India's arable land, were 31 percent below average from June 1 to July 2, losing even more pace in the past week after being 23 percent below average to June 27.

PEPPER

Pepper futures gained due to dwindling domestic stocks and weak supplies from other major producing countries in the global market.

* Lack of rains which may hurt the growth of the crop also supported buying.

* In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states in the country, the crop is harvested from December to February.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX was up 1.41 percent at 41,825 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Availability is very less from leading producers and this is keeping prices firm," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* India is the third largest pepper producing country in the world after Vietnam and Indonesia.

* In Kochi, an important market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 229 rupees to 40,485 rupees.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures were trading higher due to a fall in the domestic spot supplies and some fresh export enquiries.

* Subdued rains in Gujarat state, the leading producer also supported the upside in the spice.

* Jeera is a winter crop, whose planting starts from October, and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land for sowing.

* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX rose 1.34 percent to 14,560 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrivals at the Unjha market have declined to 5,000-6,000 bags of 60 kg each from 9,000 bags a week ago. A fall in supplies amid some fresh demand is supporting the upside," said Mittal.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 68 rupees to 14,211 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)