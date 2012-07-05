MUMBAI, July 5 Turmeric futures in India rose
for a second straight session on Thursday on expectation of a
drop in the sowing area in the major growing regions because of
unattractive prices.
* Market participants also fretted over the slow progress of
rains that could push back sowing operations.
* Turmeric acreage in India, the world's biggest producer
and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to fall 30 percent
this season, reducing exports in 2013/14 even though total
overseas sales are still expected to be above average.
* At 0924 GMT, the August contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 2.09 percent at 4,296
rupees per 100 kg.
* "It is expected to extend gains because of deficit rains
and estimates of lower production," said Chowda Reddy, senior
analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric was trading 43 rupees higher at 3,811 rupees per 100
kg.
* A slow start to the June-September monsoon rains could
delay turmeric sowing, pushing up prices. Turmeric is planted
between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.
* Reddy expects the August contract to test resistance at
4,360 rupees.
* The rains, which provide the main source of water for 55
percent of India's arable land, were 31 percent below average
from June 1 to July 2, losing even more pace in the past week
after being 23 percent below average to June 27.
PEPPER
Pepper futures gained due to dwindling domestic stocks and
weak supplies from other major producing countries in the global
market.
* Lack of rains which may hurt the growth of the crop also
supported buying.
* In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing
states in the country, the crop is harvested from December to
February.
* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX was
up 1.41 percent at 41,825 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Availability is very less from leading producers and this
is keeping prices firm," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy
Comtrade.
* India is the third largest pepper producing country in the
world after Vietnam and Indonesia.
* In Kochi, an important market in Kerala, spot pepper rose
229 rupees to 40,485 rupees.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures were trading higher due
to a fall in the domestic spot supplies and some fresh export
enquiries.
* Subdued rains in Gujarat state, the leading producer also
supported the upside in the spice.
* Jeera is a winter crop, whose planting starts from
October, and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land
for sowing.
* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX rose 1.34
percent to 14,560 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Arrivals at the Unjha market have declined to 5,000-6,000
bags of 60 kg each from 9,000 bags a week ago. A fall in
supplies amid some fresh demand is supporting the upside," said
Mittal.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 68
rupees to 14,211 rupees.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)