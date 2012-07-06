MUMBAI, July 6 India's turmeric futures rose for a third day on Friday on concerns over weak rainfall and expectation of a drop in the sowing area in the major growing regions due to unattractive prices.

* A slow progress of rains could push back sowing operations, hurting the yield and the output. Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* Turmeric acreage in India, the world's biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to fall 30 percent this season, reducing exports in 2013/14 even though total overseas sales are still expected to be above average.

* At 1039 GMT, the August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 3.38 percent at 4,410 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Rains are very less in our area. Sowing is expected to drop sharply this season," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 101 rupees to 3,929 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's monsoon rains were 49 percent below average in the week that ended on July 4, data from the weather office showed on Thursday.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were up on thin spot supplies and dwindling domestic stocks while slack arrivals from other major producing countries in the global market also aided sentiment.

* Subdued rains in the major pepper cultivating regions which may hurt the growth of the crop also supported buying.

* In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states in the country, the crop is harvested from December to February.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX was up 0.29 percent at 41,700 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Domestic demand is expected to pick up in the coming days. Fundamentals are supportive and traders are buying on every dip," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, an important market in Kerala.

* India is the third largest pepper producing country in the world after Vietnam and Indonesia.

* In Kochi, spot pepper rose 43.5 rupees to 40,562.5 rupees.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on profit-taking though reduced domestic supplies and some fresh export enquiries, kept the downside limited.

* Jeera is a winter crop, whose planting starts from October, and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land for sowing.

* Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management said profit-taking is seen in jeera futures after recent gains but prices could recover as trend is positive.

* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 0.48 percent to 14,492 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand in the spot market is very good from both local buyers and exporters. Supplies are shrinking day by day and prices are expected to remain firm," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 87 rupees to 14,434 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)