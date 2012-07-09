MUMBAI, July 9 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures touched a new contract high on Monday on strong demand from overseas and local buyers ahead of the festive season, outweighing an increase in the domestic supplies after recent rise in prices.

* At 0804 GMT, the August jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 2.72 percent to 15,370 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 15,425 rupees.

* "Demand is very good from local and overseas traders, and is expected to remain high in the coming weeks due to upcoming festivals," said Samir Shah, a trader from Unjha, a leading market in Gujarat.

* Worries that deficit rains could crimp production and tighten supplies, also boosted sentiment.

* Jeera is a winter crop, whose planting starts from October, and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land for sowing.

* India's monsoon rains were 49 percent below average in the week ended July 4, widening the gap of an 18 percent shortfall in the previous week, data from the weather office showed on July 5.

* Shah expects jeera to touch 16,000 rupees in the short term.

* At Unjha spot jeera, rose 511.5 rupees to 14,889 rupees per 100 kg.

* However, farmers increased the supplies in the domestic market after prices rose 9 percent since the start of this month.

* Around 15,000 bags of 60 kg each reached the Unjha market on Monday as compared with 8,000-9,000 bags last week.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures hit a contract high on slow progress of sowing due to weak rainfall and expectation of a drop in the sowing area in the major growing regions due to unattractive prices.

* A slow progress of rains could push back sowing operations, hurting the yield and the output. Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* Turmeric acreage in India, the world's biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to fall 30 percent this season, reducing exports in 2013/14 even though total overseas sales are still expected to be above average.

* The August contract on the NCDEX jumped 4.01 percent to 4,664 rupees per 100 kg which is a new contract high.

* "Sowing is not progressing well in Andhra Pradesh due to lack of rains, which may hit the output," said Nalini Rao, analyst at Angel Commodities.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 162 rupees to 4,114 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose due to slack spot supplies and dwindling domestic stocks while subdued rains boosted sentiment.

* Subdued rains in the major pepper cultivating regions could hurt the yield and the output of pepper, Rao said.

* In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states in the country, the crop is harvested from December to February.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX rose 1.49 percent to 42,935 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the third largest pepper producing country in the world after Vietnam and Indonesia.

* In Kochi, an important market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 542 rupees to 41,050 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)