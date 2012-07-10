MUMBAI, July 10 Turmeric futures in India hit a new contract high for a second straight day on Tuesday on tepid sowing due to weak rainfall and a likely drop in area under cultivation after prices fell sharply this season.

* At 0753 GMT, the August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX) rose 1.63 percent to 4,740 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 4,852 rupees.

* "In the medium-to-long term (July to September), prices may take cues from the sowing figures as farmers are expected to shift to other remunerative crops," Angel Commodities said in a research note on Tuesday.

* The slow progress of the rains could push back sowing, hurting yield and output. Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* Turmeric acreage in India, the world's biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to fall 30 percent this season, reducing exports in 2013/14 even though total overseas sales are still expected to be above average.

* Analysts expect the most-active August contract to touch 5,000 rupees in the short term.

* India's monsoon rains were 49 percent below average in the week ended July 4, widening the gap of an 18 percent shortfall in the previous week, data from the weather office showed on July 5.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures retreated from a fresh contract high hit early in the day on some profit-taking, outweighing fresh exports and improved demand from local buyers.

* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX was down 0.52 percent to 15,340 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 15,520 rupees. It has risen about 9 percent since the start of the month.

* "Traders are booking profits on recent gains, but lower spot supplies and domestic demand ahead of festivals are expected to support prices at lower levels," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* Analysts said the overall trend still remains firm on fresh export enquiries and local buying amid declining spot arrivals as the season has ended.

* Worries that deficit rains could crimp production and tighten supplies could also support buying on dips.

* Jeera is a winter crop, whose planting starts from October, and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land for sowing.

* At Unjha, a leading market in Gujarat, jeera rose 51 rupees to 15,018 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell as traders chose to cash out gains after a recent rally in prices, though a squeeze in supplies and dwindling domestic inventory limited the downside.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX fell 1.35 percent to 42,780 rupees per 100 kg. It has risen nearly 5 percent since the start of this month until Monday's close.

* Weak overseas sales due to high-priced Indian produce in the global market also supported selling at higher prices.

* "Fresh arrivals from Indonesia and Malaysia are expected to gain pace by mid-July and this is weighing on sentiment," said Mittal.

* In Kochi, an important market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 340 rupees to 41,433 rupees.

* In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states in the country, the crop is harvested from December to February. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)