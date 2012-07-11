MUMBAI, July 11 India's turmeric futures retreated from a fresh contract high hit early in the day on profit-taking after a sharp gain in prices.

* At 0841 GMT, the August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX) was down 2.44 percent at 4,730 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 4,886 rupees. It has risen more than 11 percent since the start of the month.

* "It's just a technical correction after the recent rise in prices. Trend still remain bullish on expectations of lower sowing this season," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Turmeric acreage in India, the world's biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to fall 30 percent this season, reducing exports in 2013/14, even though total overseas sales are still expected to be above average.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* Analysts expect the most-active August contract to touch 5,000 rupees in the short term.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric was almost steady at 4,157 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell despite fresh export enquiries as traders cashed out gains, following rains in some parts of Gujarat, the leading producer.

* The weather department has forecast rains at some places in Gujarat during next 2-3 days.

* Jeera is a winter crop, planting of which begins from October, and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land for sowing.

* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX was down 1.07 percent to 15,300 rupees per 100 kg. It has risen more than 8 percent since the start of the month.

* "Prices may fall by another 50-100 rupees if rains continue in the state. Demand is weak in spot as traders are waiting for some more fall in prices," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a leading market in Gujarat.

* At Unjha, jeera fell 112 rupees to 14,924 rupees per 100 kg.

* Analysts, however, expect buying on dips to support prices because of fresh export enquiries amid declining spot arrivals as the season has ended.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were trading higher on thin domestic supplies and lesser stocks with major cultivating countries.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX rose 0.69 percent to 43,070 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are expected to remain firm despite subdued exports because availibility is very less everywhere," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* However, weak overseas sales due to high-priced Indian produce in the global market restricted the upside.

* In Kochi, spot pepper was steady at 41,306 rupees.

* India is the third largest pepper producing country in the world after Vietnam and Indonesia. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)