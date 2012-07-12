MUMBAI, July 12 India's turmeric futures rose more than 3 percent on expectations of a drop in area under cultivation as farmers are shifting to other remunerative crops.

* At 0832 GMT, the August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 3.66 percent at 4,874 rupees per 100 kg.

* "It is firm on the back of lower sowing. Supplies have also reduced as farmers are waiting for more rise in prices," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Arrivals at Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh dropped to 3,000-3,500 bags of 70 kg each, compared with 5,000 bags a week ago, he said.

* Turmeric acreage in India, the world's biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to fall 30 percent this season, reducing exports in 2013/14, even though total overseas sales are still expected to be above average.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* Analysts expect the most-active August contract to touch 5,000 rupees in the short term.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 167 rupees to 4,326 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures touched a new contract high due to fresh export enquiries and strong local demand amid slack domestic supplies.

* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 3.21 percent to 15,690 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 15,745 rupees.

* "Demand is very strong in the domestic market from exporters and stockists. Demand is higher than the availability and this is keeping prices firm," said Samir Shah, a trader from Unjha, a leading market in Gujarat.

* Daily arrivals at the Unjha market are in the range of 7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each against the trade of 12,000-13,000 bags, traders said.

* At Unjha, jeera rose 57 rupees to 14,937 rupees per 100 kg.

* The weather department has forecast rains at some places in Gujarat during next 2-3 days.

* Jeera is a winter crop, planting of which begins from October, and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land for sowing.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose on thin domestic supplies and lesser stocks with major cultivating countries, but weak overseas sales due to high priced Indian produce kept the upside limited.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX gained 0.37 percent to 43,035 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Spot market is very firm because arrivals are less but weakness in export demand is capping the upside," said Hudani.

* Indian origin pepper is around $1,000 per tonne costlier than other suppliers in the global market, two analysts said.

* India is the third largest pepper producing country in the world after Vietnam and Indonesia.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 140 rupees to 41,495 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)