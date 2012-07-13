MUMBAI, July 13 India's turmeric futures touched a contract high on Friday as traders fretted over delayed sowing due to subdued rains in Andhra Pradesh and on expectations of a decline in area under cultivation.

* Rainfall until July 11, in Rayalaseema, Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh was 39 percent, 17 percent and 6 percent below average respectively, weather office data showed. The southern state is the country's biggest turmeric producer.

* Turmeric acreage in India, the world's biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to fall 30 percent this season.

* "Sowing operations are moving on a very slow pace in absence of rains. The crop already sown also requires rains for proper growth," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At 0904 GMT, the August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 3.31 percent to 5,054 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 30 rupees to 4,416 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures hit a fresh contract high, bolstered by overseas and domestic demand amid slack local supplies.

* Subdued rains in Gujarat state also aided sentiment, analysts said.

* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 0.68 percent to 15,920 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 15,982.5 rupees.

* "Exporters and big traders are buying good quantities on hopes prices would rise further in coming days ahead of festive season," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, a leading market in Gujarat.

* Traders expect consumption of jeera to increase in coming weeks ahead of the festive season, that begins next month.

* At Unjha, jeera rose 221 rupees to 15,421 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is a winter crop, planting of which begins from October, and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land for sowing.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were up on weak spot supplies and lower stocks with major cultivating countries though fresh arrivals from Indonesia and Malaysia in the global market and weak overseas sales due to high-priced Indian produce, capped the gains.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX rose 0.30 percent to 43,200 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Daily supplies are very less in the domestic market and local demand is also expected to improve in coming days," said a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* India origin pepper is outpriced in the global market as it is priced around $1,000-per-tonne higher than other suppliers, two analysts said.

* India is the third largest pepper producing country in the world after Vietnam and Indonesia.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 44.5 rupees to 41,497.5 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)