MUMBAI, July 13 India's turmeric futures touched
a contract high on Friday as traders fretted over delayed sowing
due to subdued rains in Andhra Pradesh and on expectations of a
decline in area under cultivation.
* Rainfall until July 11, in Rayalaseema, Telangana and
coastal Andhra Pradesh was 39 percent, 17 percent and 6 percent
below average respectively, weather office data showed. The
southern state is the country's biggest turmeric producer.
* Turmeric acreage in India, the world's biggest producer
and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to fall 30 percent
this season.
* "Sowing operations are moving on a very slow pace in
absence of rains. The crop already sown also requires rains for
proper growth," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad,
a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* At 0904 GMT, the August contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 3.31 percent
to 5,054 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes
about nine months to harvest.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 30 rupees to 4,416 rupees
per 100 kg.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures hit a fresh contract high,
bolstered by overseas and domestic demand amid slack local
supplies.
* Subdued rains in Gujarat state also aided sentiment,
analysts said.
* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 0.68
percent to 15,920 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract
high of 15,982.5 rupees.
* "Exporters and big traders are buying good quantities on
hopes prices would rise further in coming days ahead of festive
season," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, a leading
market in Gujarat.
* Traders expect consumption of jeera to increase in coming
weeks ahead of the festive season, that begins next month.
* At Unjha, jeera rose 221 rupees to 15,421 rupees per 100
kg.
* Jeera is a winter crop, planting of which begins from
October, and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land
for sowing.
PEPPER
Pepper futures were up on weak spot supplies and lower
stocks with major cultivating countries though fresh arrivals
from Indonesia and Malaysia in the global market and weak
overseas sales due to high-priced Indian produce, capped the
gains.
* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX rose
0.30 percent to 43,200 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Daily supplies are very less in the domestic market and
local demand is also expected to improve in coming days," said a
trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* India origin pepper is outpriced in the global market as
it is priced around $1,000-per-tonne higher than other
suppliers, two analysts said.
* India is the third largest pepper producing country in the
world after Vietnam and Indonesia.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 44.5
rupees to 41,497.5 rupees.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)