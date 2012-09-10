MUMBAI, Sept 10 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures bounced back from a new contract low hit early on Monday on value buying, offsetting rains in top producer Gujarat state which improved prospects for the sowing season.

* Rains in Gujarat were above normal in the week to Sept. 5 and more rains are expected in the next 2-3 days, the weather office said on its website.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At 0929 GMT, the October jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.79 percent at 13,970 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 13,680 rupees.

* "Buying at lower levels supported jeera prices, but rains over a couple of weeks have dampened sentiment. These rains would help improve soil moisture and yields," said Ankita Parekh, an analyst at Nirmal Bang.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 35 rupees to 14,870 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were trading lower as higher prices dampened demand in the local and overseas markets while improved rains also weighed.

* The most-active October contract on the NCDEX was 0.56 percent down at 42,900 rupees per 100 kg.

* Overseas buyers have been placing orders with other origins such as Indonesia and Brazil to take the benefit of lower prices, said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala state.

* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is offered at a premium in the global market compared with competitors.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes.

* In Kochi, spot pepper fell 138 rupees to 41,267 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell due to rains over parts of Andhra Pradesh, the top producer of the spice, and on a drop in overseas enquiries.

* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell 0.21 percent to 5,650 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Trading has been sluggish due to weakness in demand. Enquiries from north India have also slowed down at these prices," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 100 rupees to 5,482 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric cultivation this season, following a sharp decline in prices that started last year.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)