MUMBAI, Sept 10 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures bounced back from a new contract low hit early on Monday
on value buying, offsetting rains in top producer Gujarat state
which improved prospects for the sowing season.
* Rains in Gujarat were above normal in the week to Sept. 5
and more rains are expected in the next 2-3 days, the weather
office said on its website.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers
depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* At 0929 GMT, the October jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.79
percent at 13,970 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low
of 13,680 rupees.
* "Buying at lower levels supported jeera prices, but rains
over a couple of weeks have dampened sentiment. These rains
would help improve soil moisture and yields," said Ankita
Parekh, an analyst at Nirmal Bang.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 35 rupees to
14,870 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures were trading lower as higher prices dampened
demand in the local and overseas markets while improved rains
also weighed.
* The most-active October contract on the NCDEX was
0.56 percent down at 42,900 rupees per 100 kg.
* Overseas buyers have been placing orders with other
origins such as Indonesia and Brazil to take the benefit of
lower prices, said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key
market in Kerala state.
* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is
offered at a premium in the global market compared with
competitors.
* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year
earlier to 1,200 tonnes.
* In Kochi, spot pepper fell 138 rupees to 41,267 rupees per
100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell due to rains over parts of Andhra
Pradesh, the top producer of the spice, and on a drop in
overseas enquiries.
* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell
0.21 percent to 5,650 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Trading has been sluggish due to weakness in demand.
Enquiries from north India have also slowed down at these
prices," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key
market in Andhra Pradesh.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 100 rupees to 5,482
rupees per 100 kg.
* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric cultivation this
season, following a sharp decline in prices that started last
year.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes
about nine months to harvest
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)