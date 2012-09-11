MUMBAI, Sept 11 India's turmeric futures fell due to increased supplies in the spot market and weak overseas demand while a pick-up in rains also weighed on sentiment.

* Domestic supplies at the Erode market in Tamil Nadu stood at 6,500 bags of 70 kg each as compared with 4,000 bags on Monday, traders said.

* Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is expected to receive good rainfall in the next 2-3 days, the weather office said on its website.

* At 1004 GMT, the October turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX) was down 0.96 percent at 5,586 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies have increased in the domestic market but demand is not that strong. Export enquiries are dull and unlikely to pick-up this week," said R.K. Vishwanath, a trader from Erode.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 38 rupees to 5,498 rupees per 100 kg on lower seeded area.

* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric cultivation this season, following a sharp decline in prices that started last year.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to lower level buying after a recent fall in prices while thin spot supplies and domestic buying provided support.

* The October jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 0.34 percent at 14,080 rupees per 100 kg. The contract has fallen 15 percent since the start of August.

* "Prices are recovering as supplies are stable but any sharp recovery is unlikely because the trend still remains weak on lesser exports," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera rose 103 rupees to 14,974 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell on weak overseas demand but thin spot supplies and dwindling stocks restricted the fall.

* The most-active October contract on the NCDEX was 0.50 percent down at 42,680 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is not picking up in pepper. Prices are expected to remain rangebound-to-down in the absence of fresh demand," said Hudani.

* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is offered at a premium in the global market compared with competitors.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes.

* In Kochi,a key market in Kerala state, spot pepper rose 116 rupees to 41,184 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)