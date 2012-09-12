MUMBAI, Sept 12 India's pepper futures rose in
afternoon trade on Wednesday, tracking a firm spot market, thin
supplies and dwindling stocks.
* At 0937 GMT, the most-active October contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX) was 0.56
percent up at 42,840 rupees per 100 kg.
* "The trend in the spot market is steady to firm because of
almost negligible stocks. But there is a lot of volatility in
futures," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market
in Kerala.
* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is
offered at a premium in the global market compared with
competitors.
* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year
earlier to 1,200 tonnes.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala state, spot pepper rose
71 rupees to 41,112 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose as a decline in area under cultivation
and some improvement in domestic demand supported buying.
* However, improved rainfall and weak overseas demand
restricted the upside.
* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up
1.48 percent at 5,750 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Some local demand has come from north India but overseas
enquiries are still weak," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 55 rupees to 5,547 rupees
per 100 kg on lower seeded area.
* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric cultivation this
season, following a sharp decline in prices that started last
year.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes
about nine months to harvest
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose as lower supplies in spot
during the lean season and some local demand supported buying.
* The October jeera contract on the NCDEX was up
0.96 percent at 14,250 rupees per 100 kg.
* Prices may find support at lower levels but rains in
Gujarat could cap gains, Angel Commodities said in a research
note.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera rose 16 rupees to
14,858 rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers
depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)