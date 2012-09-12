MUMBAI, Sept 12 India's pepper futures rose in afternoon trade on Wednesday, tracking a firm spot market, thin supplies and dwindling stocks.

* At 0937 GMT, the most-active October contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX) was 0.56 percent up at 42,840 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The trend in the spot market is steady to firm because of almost negligible stocks. But there is a lot of volatility in futures," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is offered at a premium in the global market compared with competitors.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala state, spot pepper rose 71 rupees to 41,112 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose as a decline in area under cultivation and some improvement in domestic demand supported buying.

* However, improved rainfall and weak overseas demand restricted the upside.

* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up 1.48 percent at 5,750 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some local demand has come from north India but overseas enquiries are still weak," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 55 rupees to 5,547 rupees per 100 kg on lower seeded area.

* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric cultivation this season, following a sharp decline in prices that started last year.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose as lower supplies in spot during the lean season and some local demand supported buying.

* The October jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 0.96 percent at 14,250 rupees per 100 kg.

* Prices may find support at lower levels but rains in Gujarat could cap gains, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera rose 16 rupees to 14,858 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)