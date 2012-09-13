MUMBAI, Sept 13 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Thursday as improved rains in top producing Gujarat state triggered selling, but some local demand restricted the downside.

* India's drought has abated with a late revival in monsoon rains narrowing the shortfall to just 8 percent in the season so far, farm minister Sharad Pawar said.

* At 1004 GMT, the October jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX) was down 0.45 percent at 13,880 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Fresh selling is seen in jeera futures at higher levels. The October contract can test support around 13,750-13,700 rupees," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 50.5 rupees to 14,797 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.

PEPPER

India's pepper futures rose on a squeeze in supplies but improved rains and sluggish overseas demand kept the upside limited.

* The most-active October contract on the NCDEX rose 0.14 percent to 43,120 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Buying interest is there in the market as supplies are very thin but absence of export demand is weighing on sentiment. In the long-term prices are expected to go up," said Ankita Parekh, an analyst at Nirmal Bang.

* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is offered at a premium in the global market compared with competitors.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala state, spot pepper rose 137.5 rupees to 41,362.5 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on lower area under cultivation and some demand from buyers in north India.

* However, improved rainfall and weak overseas demand restricted the upside.

* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up 0.81 percent at 5,720 rupees per 100 kg.

* "This revival in rains could help improve yields but the overall seeded area is down. Overseas demand is also very weak at these prices," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 15 rupees to 5,603 rupees per 100 kg on lower seeded area.

* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric cultivation this season, following a sharp decline in prices that started last year.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and is harvested after nine months. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)