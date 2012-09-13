MUMBAI, Sept 13 India's jeera, or cumin seed,
futures fell on Thursday as improved rains in top producing
Gujarat state triggered selling, but some local demand
restricted the downside.
* India's drought has abated with a late revival in monsoon
rains narrowing the shortfall to just 8 percent in the season so
far, farm minister Sharad Pawar said.
* At 1004 GMT, the October jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX) was down 0.45
percent at 13,880 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Fresh selling is seen in jeera futures at higher levels.
The October contract can test support around 13,750-13,700
rupees," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak
Commodities.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 50.5 rupees
to 14,797 rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers
depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.
PEPPER
India's pepper futures rose on a squeeze in supplies but
improved rains and sluggish overseas demand kept the upside
limited.
* The most-active October contract on the NCDEX rose
0.14 percent to 43,120 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Buying interest is there in the market as supplies are
very thin but absence of export demand is weighing on sentiment.
In the long-term prices are expected to go up," said Ankita
Parekh, an analyst at Nirmal Bang.
* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is
offered at a premium in the global market compared with
competitors.
* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year
earlier to 1,200 tonnes.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala state, spot pepper rose
137.5 rupees to 41,362.5 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose on lower area under cultivation and
some demand from buyers in north India.
* However, improved rainfall and weak overseas demand
restricted the upside.
* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up
0.81 percent at 5,720 rupees per 100 kg.
* "This revival in rains could help improve yields but the
overall seeded area is down. Overseas demand is also very weak
at these prices," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 15 rupees to 5,603 rupees
per 100 kg on lower seeded area.
* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric cultivation this
season, following a sharp decline in prices that started last
year.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and is
harvested after nine months.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)