MUMBAI, Sept 14 India's jeera, or cumin seed,
futures, which fell in the last three sessions, rose on Friday
on expectations of a revival in demand during the approaching
festival season, though good rains in key growing areas weighed
on prices.
* Monsoon in India, vital for 55 percent of the country's
farmland that is without irrigation, is still 8 percent below
average in the June-September season, recovering from 19 percent
below-average in first week of August.
* Heavy rain in September is beneficial for sowing of jeera,
and is weighing on prices, traders said.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers
depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* At 0920 GMT, the October jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX) was up 0.98
percent at 13,957 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Jeera prices could see some recovery in the near future
on rise in demand during the festival season. Moreover, traders
are hopeful of export demand following the unrest in Syria, a
major producer of cumin seeds," said Rajesh Jain, a trader based
in New Delhi.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera rose 16 rupees to
14,766 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
India's pepper futures fell on weak demand from overseas
markets and improved rains in key growing areas, which could
boost production, though tight supply situation in the spot
market prevented a sharp fall in prices.
* At 0953 GMT, the most-active October contract on
the NCDEX was trading down 0.14 percent at 43,165 rupees per
100 kg.
* Demand for Indian-origin pepper has been lower due to
higher supplies from Vietnam, the world's largest producer, at
comparatively low prices, traders said.
* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year
earlier to 1,200 tonnes.
* "Overall sentiment for pepper is weak, prices could
decline further as heavy rains in Kerala and Karnataka raised
hopes of an increase in output," said Chowda Reddy, senior
analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala state, spot pepper rose
145 rupees to 41,528 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures extended gains on an expected fall in
output due to a decline in area under cultivation and rising
consumer demand from north India.
* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up
1.97 percent at 5,810 rupees per 100 kg.
" Turmeric prices are up on hopes of higher demand after
rains from north India, amid decline in production," said
Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 7 rupees to 5,628 rupees
per 100 kg on lower seeded area.
* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric cultivation this
season, following a sharp decline in prices that started last
year.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and is
harvested after nine months.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)