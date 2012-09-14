MUMBAI, Sept 14 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures, which fell in the last three sessions, rose on Friday on expectations of a revival in demand during the approaching festival season, though good rains in key growing areas weighed on prices.

* Monsoon in India, vital for 55 percent of the country's farmland that is without irrigation, is still 8 percent below average in the June-September season, recovering from 19 percent below-average in first week of August.

* Heavy rain in September is beneficial for sowing of jeera, and is weighing on prices, traders said.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At 0920 GMT, the October jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX) was up 0.98 percent at 13,957 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Jeera prices could see some recovery in the near future on rise in demand during the festival season. Moreover, traders are hopeful of export demand following the unrest in Syria, a major producer of cumin seeds," said Rajesh Jain, a trader based in New Delhi.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera rose 16 rupees to 14,766 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

India's pepper futures fell on weak demand from overseas markets and improved rains in key growing areas, which could boost production, though tight supply situation in the spot market prevented a sharp fall in prices.

* At 0953 GMT, the most-active October contract on the NCDEX was trading down 0.14 percent at 43,165 rupees per 100 kg.

* Demand for Indian-origin pepper has been lower due to higher supplies from Vietnam, the world's largest producer, at comparatively low prices, traders said.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes.

* "Overall sentiment for pepper is weak, prices could decline further as heavy rains in Kerala and Karnataka raised hopes of an increase in output," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala state, spot pepper rose 145 rupees to 41,528 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures extended gains on an expected fall in output due to a decline in area under cultivation and rising consumer demand from north India.

* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up 1.97 percent at 5,810 rupees per 100 kg.

" Turmeric prices are up on hopes of higher demand after rains from north India, amid decline in production," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 7 rupees to 5,628 rupees per 100 kg on lower seeded area.

* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric cultivation this season, following a sharp decline in prices that started last year.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and is harvested after nine months. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)