MUMBAI Oct 1 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Monday on sluggish exports and the prospects of better sowing after the monsoon revived late in the season.

* At 0850 GMT, the October jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) edged down 0.13 percent to 13,610 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Jeera is expected to trade weak in short-term because of hopes of good sowing in the upcoming season," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 56.5 rupees to 14,381 rupees per 100 kg.

* Hudani expects the October contract to trade in the range of 13,200-13,800 rupees per 100 kg for a day or two.

* Delayed rains in parts of Gujarat, the top-producing state, have raised hopes of better sowing.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were trading in a narrow range on some local buying but higher stocks and weak demand from overseas buyers weighed on sentiment.

* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX was 0.25 percent up at 5,668 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is almost flat at these levels amid higher stocks. It is likely to trade stable-to-weak in coming days," said Hudani.

* The acreage under turmeric cultivation is lower compared with the last year, but delayed rains have helped the crop.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and is harvested after nine months.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell on lacklustre trade due to higher prices of Indian produce though limited domestic supplies and less stocks restricted the fall.

* The most active October contract on the NCDEX was down 0.20 percent at 43,310 rupees per 100 kg.

* The revival of the monsoon is expected to help the growth of pepper vines. In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states, the crop is harvested from December to February.

* "Crop in the next season is expected to be almost same or slightly higher than last year. Rains later in the season were helpful for the crop," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* In Kochi, spot pepper rose 21 rupees to 42,232 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)