MUMBAI Oct 1 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures fell on Monday on sluggish exports and the prospects of
better sowing after the monsoon revived late in the season.
* At 0850 GMT, the October jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) edged down
0.13 percent to 13,610 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Jeera is expected to trade weak in short-term because of
hopes of good sowing in the upcoming season," said Faiyaz
Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 56.5
rupees to 14,381 rupees per 100 kg.
* Hudani expects the October contract to trade in the range
of 13,200-13,800 rupees per 100 kg for a day or two.
* Delayed rains in parts of Gujarat, the top-producing
state, have raised hopes of better sowing.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures were trading in a narrow range on some
local buying but higher stocks and weak demand from overseas
buyers weighed on sentiment.
* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX was
0.25 percent up at 5,668 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand is almost flat at these levels amid higher stocks.
It is likely to trade stable-to-weak in coming days," said
Hudani.
* The acreage under turmeric cultivation is lower compared
with the last year, but delayed rains have helped the crop.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and is
harvested after nine months.
PEPPER
Pepper futures fell on lacklustre trade due to higher prices
of Indian produce though limited domestic supplies and less
stocks restricted the fall.
* The most active October contract on the NCDEX was
down 0.20 percent at 43,310 rupees per 100 kg.
* The revival of the monsoon is expected to help the growth
of pepper vines. In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper
producing states, the crop is harvested from December to
February.
* "Crop in the next season is expected to be almost same or
slightly higher than last year. Rains later in the season were
helpful for the crop," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi,
a key market in Kerala.
* In Kochi, spot pepper rose 21 rupees to 42,232 rupees per
100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)