MUMBAI Oct 3 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on Wednesday on thin spot supplies and marginal export enquiries, though prospects of good sowing after the monsoon revived weighed on sentiment.

* At 0842 GMT, the October jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.16 percent at 13,660 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Moisture in the soil is adequate and would help sowing that would begin from October," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* Overseas enquiries are thin but could gain pace by November, he said.

* At Unjha, spot jeera rose 19 rupees to 14,437.5 rupees per 100 kg on limited domestic supply.

* Delayed rains in parts of Gujarat, the top-producing state, have raised hopes of better sowing.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell more than half-a-percent on mounting stocks and sluggish overseas sales.

* Expectations of increased supplies in the next season due to higher carry-forward stocks and arrivals from new crop also weighed on sentiment.

* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX was 0.67 percent lower at 5,622 rupees per 100 kg.

* "There are not much activity in the spot market. Exports to the Middle East countries have slowed down," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* The acreage under turmeric cultivation is lower compared with last year, but delayed rains have helped the crop.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and is harvested after nine months.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra, spot turmeric fell 54 rupees to 5,459 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell on expectations late rains could improve yields and as exports were subdued due to higher prices of Indian produce.

* The most-active October contract on the NCDEX was down 0.32 percent at 43,295 rupees per 100 kg.

* The revival of the monsoon is expected to help the growth of pepper vines. In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states, the crop is harvested from December to February.

* "Yields are expected to increase due to delayed rainfall in the leading producing regions. Pepper output is expected to be slightly higher than the previous year," said Mittal.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 63 rupees to 42,169 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)