MUMBAI Oct 4 India's turmeric futures struck a fresh contract low on Thursday due to higher stocks, weak overseas sales and favourable conditions for the standing crop.

* Expectations of higher supplies in the next season due to higher carry-forward stocks and fresh crop arrivals also weighed on sentiment.

* At 0944 GMT, the November turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.29 percent lower at 5,490 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 5,460 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Supplies are expected to increase from January-February because of arrivals from the new crop and high old stocks. Farmers are also clearing off their old stocks ahead of new supplies," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* The acreage under turmeric cultivation is lower compared with the last year, but delayed rains have helped the growth of the crop.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 41 rupees to 5,409 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on a pickup in local buying in the festive season amid limited domestic supplies, though prospects of good sowing conditions weighed on sentiment.

* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 0.51 percent at 13,882.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Domestic demand has marginally improved due to approaching festivals. Prices are expected to remain steady to firm in near term," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* At Unjha, spot jeera rose 15 rupees to 14,462 rupees per 100 kg on limited domestic supply.

* Delayed rains in parts of Gujarat, the top-producing state, have raised hopes of better sowing.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were down on expectations that late rains could improve yield and as higher prices of the Indian produce dampened demand in the global market.

* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX was down 0.24 percent at 43,200 rupees per 100 kg.

* The delayed monsoon is expected to help the growth of pepper vines. In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states, the crop is harvested from December to February.

* "Fundamentals are weak. Pepper output is expected to be higher because of revival in rains, and exports are very weak," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 30 rupees to 42,180 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)