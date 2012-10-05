MUMBAI Oct 5 Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended up on Friday as a drop in domestic supplies and enquiries from overseas buyers supported prices.

* The November jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 1.53 percent to close at 14,095 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are likely to stay firm in the near term because of some fresh export enquiries. Local demand could also improve further as festivals are approaching," said Jayesh Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* However, prospects of better sowing due to favourable weather conditions restricted any sharp gains.

* At Unjha, spot jeera rose 71 rupees to 14,537 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

TURMERIC

India's turmeric futures hit a fresh contract low, weighed by mounting stocks, sluggish exports and hopes of increased supplies in the next season.

* The November turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended 0.72 percent lower at 5,476 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 5,412 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Demand is very weak from local as well as overseas buyers. Hopes of a further fall in prices due to high stocks are keeping buyers away," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 111 rupees to 5,289 rupees per 100 kg.

* The acreage under turmeric cultivation is lower compared with last year, but delayed rains have helped the growth of the crop.

PEPPER

Pepper futures edged down on hopes of an increase in output due to revived rains and as higher prices of the Indian produce dampened demand in the global market, though thin spot supplies limited the slide.

* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX edged down 0.06 percent at 43,205 rupees per 100 kg.

* The delayed monsoon is expected to help the growth of pepper vines. In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states, the crop is harvested from December to February.

* "Delayed rainfall activity is expected to improve yields and could boost output," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* In Kochi, spot pepper fell 15 rupees to 42,147 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)