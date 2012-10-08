MUMBAI Oct 8 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures rose on Monday on some improvement in local demand due
to the festive season, marginal fresh enquiries from overseas
buyers and thin supplies.
* At 0906 GMT, the November jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.87
percent higher at 14,280 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Jeera futures are expected to trade on a positive note
for the rest of session. Prices may find support at lower levels
on expectations of higher export figures," Angel Commodities
said in a research note.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 42
rupees to 14,538 rupees per 100 kg.
* However, prospects of better sowing due to favourable
weather conditions restricted any sharp gains.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell because of higher stocks and sluggish
demand from overseas buyers.
* The November turmeric contract on the NCDEX was
0.79 percent lower at 5,530 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand is sluggish because the crop condition is good and
an above average crop is expected next year. The trend is likely
to be choppy with negative bias," said Hareesh V. Nair, an
analyst at Geojit Comtrade.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric edged up 9 rupees to 5,298 rupees per 100 kg.
* The acreage under turmeric cultivation is lower compared
with last year, but delayed rains have helped the growth of the
crop.
PEPPER
Pepper futures inched up in a narrow range trade due to
limited supplies and lesser stocks, though hopes of an increase
in output because of revived rains and weak exports capped the
upside.
* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX was
up 0.27 percent at 43,190 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Pepper output is expected to be steady or slightly higher
than the last season. As of now, supplies are very less, but
could improve with the arrival of the new crop," said Nair.
* The delayed monsoon is expected to help the growth of
pepper vines. In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper
producing states, the crop is harvested from December to
February.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 125
rupees to 42,191 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)