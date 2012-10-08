MUMBAI Oct 8 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on Monday on some improvement in local demand due to the festive season, marginal fresh enquiries from overseas buyers and thin supplies.

* At 0906 GMT, the November jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.87 percent higher at 14,280 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Jeera futures are expected to trade on a positive note for the rest of session. Prices may find support at lower levels on expectations of higher export figures," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 42 rupees to 14,538 rupees per 100 kg.

* However, prospects of better sowing due to favourable weather conditions restricted any sharp gains.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell because of higher stocks and sluggish demand from overseas buyers.

* The November turmeric contract on the NCDEX was 0.79 percent lower at 5,530 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is sluggish because the crop condition is good and an above average crop is expected next year. The trend is likely to be choppy with negative bias," said Hareesh V. Nair, an analyst at Geojit Comtrade.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric edged up 9 rupees to 5,298 rupees per 100 kg.

* The acreage under turmeric cultivation is lower compared with last year, but delayed rains have helped the growth of the crop.

PEPPER

Pepper futures inched up in a narrow range trade due to limited supplies and lesser stocks, though hopes of an increase in output because of revived rains and weak exports capped the upside.

* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX was up 0.27 percent at 43,190 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Pepper output is expected to be steady or slightly higher than the last season. As of now, supplies are very less, but could improve with the arrival of the new crop," said Nair.

* The delayed monsoon is expected to help the growth of pepper vines. In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states, the crop is harvested from December to February.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 125 rupees to 42,191 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)