MUMBAI Oct 9 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on Tuesday on improved demand from overseas buyers, local buying in the festive season and limited supplies.

* Daily arrivals at the Unjha market in the top producer state Gujarat are 3,000-3,500 bags of 60 kg each against the trade of 8,000 bags.

* At 0911 GMT, the November jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.69 percent higher at 14,440 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is strong from both local and overseas buyers and is expected to stay firm in the short term," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha.

* At Unjha, spot jeera rose 46 rupees to 14,621 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were up due to thin domestic supplies and lesser stocks, though hopes of an increase in output because of revived rains and weak exports weighed on sentiments.

* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX was up 0.73 percent at 43,600 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Low supplies in domestic markets and festive season demand are keeping pepper prices firm," said Vedika Narvekar, an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* The revival in the monsoon is expected to help the growth of pepper vines. In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states, the crop is harvested from December to February.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 159 rupees to 42,041 rupees per 100 kg on sluggish exports.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell due to mounting stocks, weak exports and bearish cues from local markets where demand was almost negligible.

* The November turmeric contract on the NCDEX was 1.12 percent lower at 5,462 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Stocks are around 55 lakh (5.5 million) bags of 70 kg each compared with 32-35 lakh bags last year. Festive demand has also not picked up," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* In Nizamabad, spot turmeric was unchanged at 5,285 rupees per 100 kg.

* The acreage under turmeric cultivation is lower compared with last year, but delayed rains have helped the growth of the crop. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)