MUMBAI Oct 10 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on Wednesday as fresh overseas enquiries and a pick-up in local demand in the festive season amid thin supplies supported the upside.

* Daily arrivals at the Unjha market in the top producer state Gujarat are around 3,000-3,500 bags of 60 kg each against the trade of 8,000 bags.

* At 0917 GMT, the November jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.24 percent higher at 14,510 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Festive buying is picking up in the spot market. Demand is expected to stay firm until November," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* At Unjha, spot jeera rose 42.5 rupees to 14,745 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were slightly up on less availability in the domestic market and dwindling stocks, but weak exports capped the gains.

* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX was up 0.08 percent at 43,630 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Extended buying is seen in pepper on thin supplies but upside is limited because new crop is just around three months away," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* The revival of the monsoon is expected to help the growth of pepper vines. In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states, the crop is harvested from December to February.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 230 rupees to 42,359 rupees per 100 kg on sluggish exports.

* Overseas sales have been weak in pepper as it is offered at a high premium in the global market as compared with other origins.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on short-covering after two days of losses, offsetting mounting stocks and weak exports.

* The November turmeric contract on the NCDEX was 0.62 percent higher at 5,478 rupees per 100 kg.

* "A steady trade is expected after a two-day fall in turmeric futures. Any sharp upside is unlikely because of high stocks," said Reddy from JRG.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 14 rupees to 5,264 rupees per 100 kg.

* The acreage under turmeric cultivation is lower compared with last year, but delayed rains have helped the growth of the crop. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan) (meenakshi.sharma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 6180 7179; Reuters Messaging: meenakshi.sharma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)