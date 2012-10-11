MUMBAI Oct 11 Indian turmeric futures bounced
back from a contract low hit early on Thursday to rise more than
1 percent on short-covering, outweighing higher stocks and
sluggish overseas sales.
* At 0904 GMT, the November turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.95
percent higher at 5,532 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a
contract low of 5,390 rupees earlier in the day.
* "It is just short-covering from lower levels, long term
trend is still bearish because of higher stocks," said Shikha
Mittal, an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.
* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric fell 35.5 rupees to 5,232 rupees per 100 kg.
* Mittal expects the November contract to face resistance at
5,700 rupees in the short term.
* The acreage under turmeric cultivation is lower compared
with the last year, but delayed rains have helped the growth of
the crop.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell as farmers
increased supplies in the spot market, taking advantage of the
recent rise in prices, but fresh overseas enquiries supported
prices.
* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.90
percent lower at 14,395 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Supplies have risen by around 1,000 bags in the spot
market on increased prices. Any sharp fall is, however, unlikely
because demand is strong," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* At Unjha, spot jeera fell 49.5 rupees to 14,651.5 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
PEPPER
Pepper futures were steady on firm trend in the global
market, lower stocks and thin supplies, but the absence of
export demand restricted the prices.
* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX
edged up 0.02 percent to 43,830 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Prices are firm in the global market because availability
is very less with almost all the origins. Movement of Indian
origin pepper is range-bound because of nearly negligible
exports," said Mittal.
* The revival of the monsoon is expected to help the growth
of pepper vines. In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper
producing states, the crop is harvested from December to
February.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 13
rupees to 42,516 rupees per 100 kg on sluggish exports.
* Overseas demand for Indian pepper has been weak as it is
offered at a high premium in the global market compared with
pepper of other origins.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)