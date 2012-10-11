MUMBAI Oct 11 Indian turmeric futures bounced back from a contract low hit early on Thursday to rise more than 1 percent on short-covering, outweighing higher stocks and sluggish overseas sales.

* At 0904 GMT, the November turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.95 percent higher at 5,532 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 5,390 rupees earlier in the day.

* "It is just short-covering from lower levels, long term trend is still bearish because of higher stocks," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 35.5 rupees to 5,232 rupees per 100 kg.

* Mittal expects the November contract to face resistance at 5,700 rupees in the short term.

* The acreage under turmeric cultivation is lower compared with the last year, but delayed rains have helped the growth of the crop.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell as farmers increased supplies in the spot market, taking advantage of the recent rise in prices, but fresh overseas enquiries supported prices.

* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.90 percent lower at 14,395 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies have risen by around 1,000 bags in the spot market on increased prices. Any sharp fall is, however, unlikely because demand is strong," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* At Unjha, spot jeera fell 49.5 rupees to 14,651.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were steady on firm trend in the global market, lower stocks and thin supplies, but the absence of export demand restricted the prices.

* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX edged up 0.02 percent to 43,830 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are firm in the global market because availability is very less with almost all the origins. Movement of Indian origin pepper is range-bound because of nearly negligible exports," said Mittal.

* The revival of the monsoon is expected to help the growth of pepper vines. In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states, the crop is harvested from December to February.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 13 rupees to 42,516 rupees per 100 kg on sluggish exports.

* Overseas demand for Indian pepper has been weak as it is offered at a high premium in the global market compared with pepper of other origins. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)