MUMBAI Oct 12 Indian turmeric futures fell on Friday due to mounting inventories, weak demand from both overseas and local buyers.

* At 0944 GMT, the November turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.15 percent at 5,492 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand from north Indian buyers are not picking up despite festive season because they are anticipating further decline in the prices," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* In Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 20.5 rupees to 5,197.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The acreage under turmeric cultivation fell this year, but recent rains have helped the crop.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on a decline in local demand while prospects of better sowing due to a revival in rains later in the season also weighed.

* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.68 percent lower at 14,327.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand has come down from the local buyers while exporters have also slowed down enquiries. But any sharp downside is unlikely as festive buying is seen supporting," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* At Unjha, spot jeera fell 51 rupees to 14,570 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

PEPPER

Pepper futures slipped due to subdued overseas sales and as the new crop trumped initial expectation due to revived rains.

* Revived rains later in the season has reduced the expected shortfall in pepper output by helping the growth of pepper vines, traders said.

* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX fell 0.30 percent to 43,750 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Fundamentals continues to be weak with higher crop anticipation in India and sluggish exports," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states, the crop is harvested from December to February.

* Overseas demand for Indian pepper has been weak as it is offered at a high premium in the global market compared with pepper of other origins.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 252 rupees to 42,567 rupees per 100 kg on dwindling stocks and lesser supplies. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)