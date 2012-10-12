MUMBAI Oct 12 Indian turmeric futures fell on
Friday due to mounting inventories, weak demand from both
overseas and local buyers.
* At 0944 GMT, the November turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
1.15 percent at 5,492 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand from north Indian buyers are not picking up
despite festive season because they are anticipating further
decline in the prices," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* In Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 20.5 rupees to 5,197.5
rupees per 100 kg.
* The acreage under turmeric cultivation fell this year, but
recent rains have helped the crop.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on a decline in
local demand while prospects of better sowing due to a revival
in rains later in the season also weighed.
* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.68
percent lower at 14,327.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand has come down from the local buyers while
exporters have also slowed down enquiries. But any sharp
downside is unlikely as festive buying is seen supporting," said
Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in
Gujarat.
* At Unjha, spot jeera fell 51 rupees to 14,570 rupees per
100 kg.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
PEPPER
Pepper futures slipped due to subdued overseas sales and as
the new crop trumped initial expectation due to revived rains.
* Revived rains later in the season has reduced the expected
shortfall in pepper output by helping the growth of pepper
vines, traders said.
* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX
fell 0.30 percent to 43,750 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Fundamentals continues to be weak with higher crop
anticipation in India and sluggish exports," said Faiyaz Hudani,
a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing
states, the crop is harvested from December to February.
* Overseas demand for Indian pepper has been weak as it is
offered at a high premium in the global market compared with
pepper of other origins.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 252
rupees to 42,567 rupees per 100 kg on dwindling stocks and
lesser supplies.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)