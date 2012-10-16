MUMBAI Oct 16 Indian turmeric futures struck a fresh contract low on Tuesday, weighed by higher stocks and sluggish demand from overseas and local traders.

* At 0944 GMT, the November turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 3.86 percent at 5,282 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 5,276 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Turmeric prices are expected to fall by another 150-200 rupees. The crop condition is very good because of favourable weather," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* In Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 60.5 rupees to 5,119 rupees per 100 kg from the close on Oct. 12 as the market was closed on Monday.

* The acreage under turmeric cultivation fell this year, but recent rains have helped the crop.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on profit-booking as traders took advantage of the previous sessions' rise though thin supplies in the domestic market kept the downside limited.

* The November jeera contract on NCDEX was 2.12 percent lower at 15,117.5 rupees per 100 kg. It had risen more than 3 percent on Monday.

* "Any sharp fall is unlikely because supplies are thin and demand is also expected to improve. Traders should wait for some dips to take buy positions," said Ankita Parekh, an analyst at Nirmal Bang.

* For the November contract, 15,000 rupees would be a good opportunity to buy, Parekh said.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 31.5 rupees to 15,137.5 rupees per 100 kg on thin supplies.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell in the absence of export demand for Indian origin produce which is offered at a high premium to its competitors in the global market.

* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX fell 0.56 percent to 43,000 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect pepper output to remain almost the same or be slightly higher as revived rains later in the season helped the growth of pepper vines.

* "The coming crop is expected to be slightly higher than the previous crop due to improved rains later in the season," Parekh said.

* In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states, the crop is harvested from December to February.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 53 rupees to 42,300 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)