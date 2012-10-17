MUMBAI Oct 17 Indian turmeric futures hit a fresh contract low for the second day on Wednesday due to mounting stocks, weak overseas sales and subdued domestic demand.

* At 1015 GMT, the November turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.36 percent at 5,204 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 5,074 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Traders are selling due to lack of local and overseas demand. Sentiment is down and prices are likely to remain under pressure," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 74.5 rupees to 5,040 rupees per 100 kg.

* The acreage under turmeric cultivation fell this year, but recent rains have helped the crop.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on value buying after the previous sessions' fall, supported by thin domestic supplies, outweighing bearish spot markets.

* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX was 1.65 percent higher at 15,257.5 rupees per 100 kg. It fell 2.82 percent in the previous session.

* "Some value buying is seen in jeera after falling in the previous session. The trend is bullish and prices may further extend gains," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* In Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 125 rupees to 14,994 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures edged up due to thin supplies and depleting stocks, though weak exports weighed on sentiments.

* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX was up 0.27 percent at 42,900 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect pepper output to remain almost the same or slightly higher in 2012/13 than last year as revived rains later in the season helped the growth of pepper vines.

* "Movement is range-bound in futures because of subdued exports and absence of any fresh cues but thin supplies are supporting prices," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states, the crop is harvested from December to February.

* In Kochi, spot pepper fell 127.5 rupees to 42,105 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)