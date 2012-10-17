MUMBAI Oct 17 Indian turmeric futures hit a
fresh contract low for the second day on Wednesday due to
mounting stocks, weak overseas sales and subdued domestic
demand.
* At 1015 GMT, the November turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
1.36 percent at 5,204 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract
low of 5,074 rupees earlier in the day.
* "Traders are selling due to lack of local and overseas
demand. Sentiment is down and prices are likely to remain under
pressure," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak
Commodities.
* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric fell 74.5 rupees to 5,040 rupees per 100 kg.
* The acreage under turmeric cultivation fell this year, but
recent rains have helped the crop.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on value buying
after the previous sessions' fall, supported by thin domestic
supplies, outweighing bearish spot markets.
* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX was 1.65
percent higher at 15,257.5 rupees per 100 kg. It fell 2.82
percent in the previous session.
* "Some value buying is seen in jeera after falling in the
previous session. The trend is bullish and prices may further
extend gains," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth
Management.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* In Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 125
rupees to 14,994 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures edged up due to thin supplies and depleting
stocks, though weak exports weighed on sentiments.
* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX was
up 0.27 percent at 42,900 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders expect pepper output to remain almost the same or
slightly higher in 2012/13 than last year as revived rains later
in the season helped the growth of pepper vines.
* "Movement is range-bound in futures because of subdued
exports and absence of any fresh cues but thin supplies are
supporting prices," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a
key market in Kerala.
* In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing
states, the crop is harvested from December to February.
* In Kochi, spot pepper fell 127.5 rupees to 42,105 rupees
per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)