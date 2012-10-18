MUMBAI Oct 18 Indian turmeric futures rose on value buying in low volume trade on Thursday after falling sharply in the previous two sessions on subdued demand, though traders expect a further decline in prices.

* At 0945 GMT, the November turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.81 percent at 5,236 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract fell sharply to hit fresh contract lows in the previous two sessions.

* "Prices are up in a very low volume trade and the uptrend is unlikely to sustain. Prices could fall later in the day or in the next session," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior research analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 15 rupees to 5,018 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures were trading in a narrow range in a choppy session as increased sowing in October met thin supplies in spot markets amid strong export demand.

* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.05 percent higher at 15,410 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has gained over 11 percent in October on an increase in export demand due to the ongoing civil war in Syria.

* "Due to a lean season, supplies in spot markets are low whereas export demand is still strong and is supporting the prices firm despite a projected rise in output in the next season," said Maniram Agrawal, a trader from Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

* In Gujarat, heavy rains in September increased the soil moisture and encouraged farmers to sow jeera, a winter crop whose planting begins in October, in more areas.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 125 rupees to 14,994 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian Pepper rose for a second straight session on thin supplies in spot markets and on depleting stocks, though weak exports weighed on the sentiment.

* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX was up 0.46 percent at 43,050 rupees per 100 kg.

* "There is no export demand as Vietnam, the world's largest producer, is selling at much lower prices," said Shridhar Reddy, a trader based in Karnataka.

* Pepper is harvested from December to February, and low supplies in spot markets are supporting prices despite weak demand, traders said.

* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 171 rupees to 42,200 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)