MUMBAI Oct 18 Indian turmeric futures rose on
value buying in low volume trade on Thursday after falling
sharply in the previous two sessions on subdued demand, though
traders expect a further decline in prices.
* At 0945 GMT, the November turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.81
percent at 5,236 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract fell sharply to hit fresh contract lows in
the previous two sessions.
* "Prices are up in a very low volume trade and the uptrend
is unlikely to sustain. Prices could fall later in the day or in
the next session," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior research analyst
with Kotak Commodity Services.
* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric fell 15 rupees to 5,018 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures were trading in a
narrow range in a choppy session as increased sowing in October
met thin supplies in spot markets amid strong export demand.
* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.05
percent higher at 15,410 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has gained over 11 percent in October on an
increase in export demand due to the ongoing civil war in Syria.
* "Due to a lean season, supplies in spot markets are low
whereas export demand is still strong and is supporting the
prices firm despite a projected rise in output in the next
season," said Maniram Agrawal, a trader from Ahmedabad in
Gujarat.
* In Gujarat, heavy rains in September increased the soil
moisture and encouraged farmers to sow jeera, a winter crop
whose planting begins in October, in more areas.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 125
rupees to 14,994 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Indian Pepper rose for a second straight session on thin
supplies in spot markets and on depleting stocks, though weak
exports weighed on the sentiment.
* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX was
up 0.46 percent at 43,050 rupees per 100 kg.
* "There is no export demand as Vietnam, the world's largest
producer, is selling at much lower prices," said Shridhar Reddy,
a trader based in Karnataka.
* Pepper is harvested from December to February, and low
supplies in spot markets are supporting prices despite weak
demand, traders said.
* At Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 171
rupees to 42,200 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)